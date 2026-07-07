She turned 100 seeds into a farm-to-table garden and plans one last feast before demolition

"You realize that this leads to an obsession with canning, right?"

One creator's backyard garden update is equal parts success story and countdown: She says nearly all of the plants in her productive farm-to-table space were grown from seed, but the garden itself is slated to be removed in less than 30 days.

What happened?

In a TikTok video, Zoe Barrie (@itszoebarrie) walked viewers through what she calls her "culinary garden," describing it as a temporary place to experiment and learn before installing a more permanent version.

"Believe it or not, about 95% of these plants were started from seed," she says.

She showed a wide range of crops, including herbs, lettuces, cucumbers, summer squash, tomatoes, peppers, kale, broccoli, and a watermelon patch that she says may not mature before the space is torn out.

She also highlighted a drip irrigation system she says she installed herself, joking, "WOMAN in STEM. Thank you very much."

She said the season has included a few misses too: Some tomato varieties did not work out, some plants probably will not produce before demolition, and the unexpectedly large tomatillos became "a good learning point for next year."

With the teardown approaching, she said she wants to use the remaining harvest while she still can.

"Before all of this gets demolished in about a month, I'm going to harvest everything and make a big feast out of it," she said.

Why does it matter?

Rather than presenting a flawless homestead fantasy, the video shows a more realistic version of gardening: Some plants thrive, some do not, layouts need adjusting, and even a temporary setup can offer valuable lessons.

For people feeling squeezed by grocery prices, growing even part of their own produce can help stretch a food budget while providing fresher ingredients.

Starting from seed can also be cheaper than buying mature plants, especially for high-use crops such as herbs, tomatoes, peppers, and lettuce.

Gardening can be built over time, whether that means raised beds, a patio setup, or just a few pots.

Homegrown produce can reduce packaging and cut down on trips to the store, while a harvest-first mindset encourages people to use what they grow.

What are people saying?

Commenters were quick to offer both encouragement and a warning about where the hobby can lead.

One wrote, "You realize that this leads to an obsession with canning, right?"

Another leaned into the creator's obvious momentum, saying, "Garden math is like chicken math. Ima just sit back and wait for the gorgeous trellises and fences and gates to appear. Also, pineapple tomatoes, get you some seeds."

"Can't wait for all the summer garden recipes!" another said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.