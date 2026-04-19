FDA announces recall on beans over pesticide contamination

Consumers who purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

While pesticides may be deemed useful by many farmers and agricultural workers, the last place anyone wants to find them is in their food.

What's happening?

Falcon Trading Company, the owner of SunRidge Farms — ironically known for its natural and organic food products — issued a recall on its Organic Black Beans following the discovery of pesticide residue inside the product.

The FDA posted the company's announcement, which concluded that the pesticide residue was found during a routine inspection, triggering the nationwide recall.

Because Falcon Trading Company sells these items in bulk, the recall extended to other products as lot numbers can be mixed together in sales bins. The other products impacted are the Organic Chili Bean Blend and the Organic Soup Mix.

The company claimed that the shipment of beans was purchased from a "certified organic handler," though the beans' origins were not specified.

No illnesses have been reported to date, but consumers who purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Why is pesticide contamination concerning?

This recall is particularly concerning as it points to the trend of hazardous chemicals used in the U.S. agricultural industry, as well as the bypass of regulations that can lead to food contamination.

While pesticides are often portrayed as a quick and efficient method to grow crops without the hindrance of insects that damage plants, the harm posed by these chemicals outweighs the benefits.

Not only do these chemicals target and kill common pests, such as aphids and spotted lanternflies, but they also harm the valuable pollinators needed to help crops grow.

Beyond the contradiction of pollinator deaths, these chemicals can also leach into the soil, surrounding waterways, and the crops themselves, posing a major threat to human health, especially upon consumption.

Researchers have even found that despite not living near farms, people were still exposed to pesticides after tests found the presence of chemicals on their skin and in their blood, urine, and stool.

A study published in the journal Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology noted that pesticide exposure is linked to an elevated rate of "chronic diseases such as different types of cancers, diabetes, [and] neurodegenerative disorders."

What's being done about pesticide contamination?

Many farmers and agricultural programs across the country are turning toward organic, pesticide-free farming practices in an effort to curb the harmful health and environmental consequences associated with pesticides.

Still, researchers are constantly analyzing and creating new ways to combat pesticide use while promoting crop growth in natural, chemical-free ways, ultimately providing hope for a future free of harmful pesticides.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.