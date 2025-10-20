Shopper sparks debate with photo of unexpected discovery in local supermarket: 'Does that really fit here?'

Packaging on products can have its uses, and it can also be excessive and wasteful. It all depends on a situation's context.

One user on Reddit shared an example from his local grocery store, sparking a discussion in the comments over whether produce like apples should ever be sold in plastic packaging.

What's happening?

The user posted in r/EgregiousPackaging, a subreddit devoted to examples of excessive product packaging.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their photo shows a dozen apples in a clear plastic pack.

"Probably been posted, I'm new but this packaging on what is normally sold loose," they said.

Commenters were divided.

"Does that really fit here? Apples are fragile and often sold in some sort of packaging. And if it's clear you can see if one is rotten as opposed to cardboard packaging," said one user.

"Probably dependent on country," said another commenter. "Here in Australia, apples are usually sold unpackaged in the supermarkets. If you live some place where apples all have to be imported, perhaps packaging is more commonplace."

Why is excessive packaging important?

When manufacturers put unnecessary packaging on products, they drive up costs for the consumer. They can cause inconvenience since the buyer has to dispose of the packaging.

Meanwhile, the packaging takes up space in landfills or ends up as litter in the environment. Even the process of producing the plastic causes pollution.

What can companies do about this?

Generally, products like apples can be sold loose, without any plastic packaging.

When packaging can be beneficial, like for people with disabilities, there may be less harmful alternatives like plant-based, biodegradable plastic.

The bare minimum companies can do is choose a recyclable form of plastic and create packaging with as little plastic as possible.

What can I do about excessive plastic packaging?

If you're able to choose between loose or packaged apples, choose the loose ones. Doing so can eliminate plastic waste from your home and demonstrate your support for products made with minimal waste. This can encourage companies to choose eco-friendly options in the future to keep your business.

To eliminate even more packaging — and even the pollution created by shipping produce to your local grocery store — try growing your own food. It may take an investment of several years to grow an apple tree. But other produce like tomatoes can be ready by the end of the growing season.

