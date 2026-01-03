Shopper sparks online fury after sharing photo of dad's grocery store purchase: 'Totally wipes out the benefit'

"We probably shouldn't be eating them."

Plastic packaging on food can feel excessive. Sometimes, it feels like stores might be taking it as a challenge to see just how much they can use.

What's happening?

In the r/Anticonsumption Reddit forum, a user shared an image of a double-wrapped cucumber that almost defied logic.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"All this plastic for HALF A F******* CUCUMBER," the Redditor reacted angrily. "And it's shrink wrapped inside too!! what is the point!!"

The fact that it was cut in half probably explained the high level of plastic. Cut produce spoils faster, so Morrisons — the apparent grocer behind the wrapping — probably aimed to address that.

Still, the whole situation begged the question of why cutting a cucumber in half was necessary.

"English cucumbers are shrink wrapped to massively extend the shelf life," a commenter wrote. "We probably shouldn't be eating them."

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Why is excess plastic packaging on food concerning?

This incident highlights the issue of unnecessary plastic on produce. Commenters on the thread revealed that the liberal use of plastic was far from an isolated incident.

One argued the extra plastic is counter-productive.

"The other day I saw organic cilantro on a plastic tray, wrapped with plastic," one argued. "Totally wipes out the benefit of organic."

Plastic wrapping aims to slow spoilage, but it takes decades to decompose and presents a whole another layer of issues. The single-use plastics can take hundreds of years to break down.

Before they do, they cause all types of pollution and waste — that includes filling up landfills and leaking out worrisome microplastics.

They can also sneak into the food they contain, adding more and more human exposure that's linked to an array of health issues.

What is Morrisons doing to address its plastic waste?

Morrisons indicates on its company website that it has reduced its plastic packaging by over 40% between 2017 and 2024. That means almost 10,000 tons annually since the campaign's start.

Consumers will be heartened to see those moves include more plastic-free produce in about two-thirds of its stores. That doesn't mean every store is doing the right thing or that each product's plastic use is thought out, but at least it seems the company is making an effort.

What is being done to address plastic food packaging overall?

Consumers can look to cut down on their own plastic use in everyday life. At stores, there are alternatives to adding to the problem with more produce bags on top of already thickly wrapped items, or even taking plastic bags home.

There are also larger initiatives to address plastic packaging in the food industry. A variety of different materials are being looked at. More recyclable options are emerging with new blends, such as one option a Michigan State team came up with.

Morrisons' moves are in line with greater efforts to cut down on unnecessary plastic use by stores. Many areas, including states such as California, are banning plastic bags for stores entirely; companies such as Trader Joe's are also making moves to cut down on plastic use.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.