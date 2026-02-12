Farmers devastated as unexpected crisis wipes out key crop: 'The rates fell steeply'

Unpredictable weather conditions have led to a major reduction in apple production for one Indian state.

What's happening?

Apple farmers in Himachal Pradesh saw a 50% reduction in apple crop yields this year, partially due to a heavy monsoon season followed by a long dry spell.

According to The New Indian Express, apples account for approximately 80% of the area's fruit output, and Himachal Pradesh typically produces around 550,000 metric tonnes (606,271 tons) annually.

However, leading apple farmer Harish Chauhan reported that this year, an Alternaria leaf spot fungal infection — driven by unfavorable weather — affected roughly 50% of apple trees, damaging leaves and resulting in small apples with unappealing colors.

In addition to fungal diseases, apple growers were affected by poor road connectivity, as heavy rains damaged several roadways. This prevented apples from reaching markets, leading to fruit discarding and an increase in imported apples. All of these issues impacted apple prices and farmers' incomes.

As Chauhan described to The New Indian Express, "The rates fell steeply as box of apples which contains (22-24 kg) is sold around 2,500 rupees per box but this year it was sold between 1,000 rupees to 1,200 rupees per box. Thus an apple which was costing 100 rupees was sold between 40 rupees and 60 rupees."

Why are reduced crop yields concerning?

This year's heavy monsoon season in India destroyed a number of crops, not only apples. Extreme weather events, such as the torrential rains India experienced, are affecting farmers worldwide and causing significant damage to the food they grow.

Farmers in Ukraine saw a decrease in sweet cherry crop yields, while citrus growers in Florida produced fewer crops due to drought.

Despite these losses, the cost of producing food continues to rise, making farming less viable. As global temperatures continue to rise and cause extreme weather events, growing food of all kinds may become so challenging that growers can no longer earn enough income to continue farming. This will lead to farms shutting down, fewer farming jobs, and higher grocery prices for the food that remains on shelves.

Additionally, extreme weather is causing damage to roads and waterways, affecting supply chains and preventing food from reaching its destination, further exacerbating these issues.

What's being done to help apple farmers in India?

Apple farmers in India are demanding a variety of solutions to their growing problems. Among these demands are higher import duties on apples (including a 100% increase during offseason months), a ban on apple imports during peak production, minimum support pricing, and subsidies for pesticides and fertilizers to help offset rising production costs.

