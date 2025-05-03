Trucker shows off stunning meal cooked using simple materials: 'Looking so good'

Sustainable utilities have become a staple in households. In recent years, they have become so mainstream that they support a variety of lifestyles. One trucker proved that you don't have to be home to take advantage of a money-saving electric skillet.

"Cooked all of this on a layover with only an electric skillet and a Galanz," Fleur-Chantal (@fleur_chantal) wrote.

She then panned over a delicious meal with vegetables, fried foods, dipping sauces, and rolls all cooked conveniently with her electric appliances. A Galanz is an air fry microwave.

In the past, cooking on the go usually meant relying on gas camping stoves. These transportable appliances must use butane or propane, both of which are harmful pollutants that contribute to air pollution.

Whether the gas stove is used indoors or outdoors, it can leak harmful gases, according to Stanford University. A gas stove's propensity to leak means more harmful chemicals in the air that are detrimental to your health, even when it's turned off.

Furthermore, without the need to buy fuel, an induction stove can cook everything for a lower price.

One TCD reader who owns an electric stove commented on the advantages of owning a portable induction cooktop.

"[It's] a great way to try out induction for a low cost and get used to the technology while improving indoor air quality," she said.

An electric stove for on-the-go cooking is clearly the way to go. Not only does this trucker get to create mouth-watering meals, but she can do so safely, affordably, and without damage to the environment around her.

Induction cooking solutions include Copper's affordable range. While it can't be taken on the go, one could still reap the benefits with low utility bills.

TikTok users agreed that the electric appliances were a fabulous choice.

"Wow, the electric skillet did all this .. it's looking so good," one commented.

Another congratulated the chef on a job well done: "Yum!! You killed it."

