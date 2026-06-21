At a California post office, plums and mulberries are making the case for edible public spaces

"Imagine if we did this with all of our public buildings."

A California post office is drawing attention online for something most people would not expect to see during a routine trip to pick up mail: fruit growing right along the sidewalk.

Activist Robin Greenfield (@robin.greenfield) recently shared an Instagram post from what he identifies as the U.S. Post Office in Nevada City, in California's Grass Valley area, using the fruit-bearing landscaping there to make the case for more edible public spaces.

What happened?

The tour serves as Greenfield's example. Among the plants he highlights outside the post office are "beautiful plums," a strawberry tree, which produces a wonderful fruit," a mulberry tree that offers "a bounty of mulberries as well as shade for the people," and Oregon grape, which he describes as "a wonderful medicinal berry that you can make a desirable jam or jelly from."

He sums up the scene with a simple line: "This post office is edible."

As Greenfield puts it, "Imagine if we did this with all of our public buildings. The post offices, the city halls, the state capitals."

He also turns the clip into a broader call to action, urging people to "start planting more trees and increase the foraging that exists all across the country" while saying that "food and medicine is growing freely and abundantly all around us."

Why does it matter?

Fruit trees and useful shrubs can provide free food, shade, beauty, and habitat all at once, turning everyday errands into small opportunities to connect with nature.

It also points to a practical approach to greener cities. Landscaping around public buildings does not have to be purely decorative.

In the right climate, it can support local food access and encourage more people to consider fresh, plant-forward eating.

For readers interested in incorporating more produce into their routines, TCD's guide to plant-based food options offers additional ideas.

What are people saying?

One person wrote, "Wow, I wish my local post office had a mulberry tree," while another kept it brief and direct: "That's a great idea."

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