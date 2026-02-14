Man urges people to eat creatures wreaking havoc on US waterways: '5 stars'

Efforts to control them are crucial.

An invasive sea creature can be turned into a delicious, nutritious meal, and removing it from the ocean helps preserve crucial aquatic ecosystems.

TikTok diver BigWaterGuy (@biigwaterguy) showcased how he catches and cooks up European green crabs by the dozen.

@biigwaterguy Arguably one of the most invasive crabs in the world turned into a real delicacy ♬ original sound - BigWaterGuy

He teamed up with fellow seafood enthusiast Taku, from Outdoor Chef Life (@uwdraenifaizon), to dive for a whole bucket of the crabs.

BigWaterGuy noted that they are "extremely invasive on the West Coast," so eating them helps to keep their population in check.

After catching the European green crabs, he and Taku turned them into a flavorful pasta dish using their meat as a base for the recipe.

The crustaceans were described as "one of the sweetest crabs" BigWaterGuy had ever eaten, encouraging him to make them a succulent staple in his future meals.

He even called the dish "one of the best pastas I've ever tried."

There are many invasive species that people have begun to thin out by consuming them, featuring in outdoor cookouts, home meals, and restaurant dishes.

Especially in the sea, several widespread invasive species are readily available and taste great, making them an ideal addition to a healthy and sustainable diet.

A renowned Connecticut chef even launched an entire eatery focused on tackling the European green crab problem by using them as bait, flavoring, and side dishes.

Those who fish and dive are often incentivized to catch invasive aquatic species like carp, as many places offer rewards for snagging them.

Beyond being a scrumptious way to flavor pasta dishes, European green crabs are notorious for their spread across the world.

Invasive species like them can cause significant harm to ecosystems they were not originally part of, outcompeting native species for resources and territory.

As many invasive species have no natural predators in the spaces they take over, it is far easier for them to reproduce rapidly and overtake environments not meant to support them.

Efforts to control them are crucial to curb their negative effects, and unburdened native ecosystems benefit as they are given room to thrive.

Commenters were thrilled by BigWaterGuy's take on how to use the European green crabs, with many emphasizing how they were also "great fishing bait" and "make a great gumbo."

"Resourceful level: five stars," one person said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.