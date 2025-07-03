Home cook shares simple recipe using common food waste: 'Such a quick and easy way'

Many home cooks toss out carrot tops, believing they're inedible or even poisonous. In reality, carrot leaves are completely safe to eat and surprisingly nutritious.

One TikToker shared a quick and easy recipe, showing how these greens can be used as an ingredient in a delicious pesto sauce.

The scoop

In the clip, home cook and TikToker Sabrina Pare (@sabrina_pare) encourages people to keep carrot tops and use the leaves in their recipes. They explain that they're a good source of nutrients, containing vitamins K, C, A, calcium, and potassium.

The video shows them removing the carrot tops and washing them. They take the leaves from the carrot tops and put them in a blender along with other ingredients for their pesto recipe, including basil, pine nuts, oil, lemon juice, salt, and garlic.

They explain that they're making it as a pasta sauce, but it can also be a sandwich spread or dip.

"It honestly tasted so good and it's such a quick and easy way to reduce food waste and get a little bit of nutrition in," they say.

How it's helping

While people often discard them for their bitter taste, these greens can add a nutritious boost to pesto, dips, soups, and other dishes. Sabrina's pesto food hack is a creative way to explore plant-based options while getting the most out of every part of the vegetable.

According to Feeding America, people in the U.S. waste around 92 billion pounds of food annually. This is the equivalent of 145 billion meals ending up in landfills.

As this waste decomposes, it releases gas composed of around 50% methane. This type of gas is highly potent and can trap heat in the atmosphere for 100 years, contributing significantly to rising temperatures around the planet.

Trying hacks like Sabrina's pesto recipe and adopting habits like shopping smarter at the grocery store, doing more with leftovers, and keeping food fresh longer can help people save more money while reducing waste.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were surprised to learn that carrot tops are, in fact, nutritious and appreciated the recipe.

"I didn't know this! Definitely going to try it," one user wrote.

"These homegrown carrots are SO CUTE! Great tip," another person said.

"These homegrown carrots are SO CUTE! Great tip," another person said.




