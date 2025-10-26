Innovative company unveils stunning facility that could revolutionize how we grow food: 'Future of farming'

Multinational manufacturing company Dyson recently shared a glimpse into its vertical farming operation at a 26-acre glasshouse in Lincolnshire, England. The new video, which discusses the "future of farming" as anticipated by founder James Dyson, takes viewers inside the facility and provides a closer look at its cutting-edge robotic equipment.

According to New Atlas, the Lincolnshire glasshouse is home to large, wheel-like rotating contraptions — each weighing over half a ton — that swivel to optimize sunlight exposure for the more than 1.2 million strawberry plants nestled along the perimeter. At 24 meters (78.7 feet) in length and 5.5 meters (18 feet) in height, these massive wheels take advantage of vertical and horizontal space to accommodate more plants without cramming them too closely together.

"What we're working on here with the Dyson engineers is the whole different growing system to get much, much higher density fruit in a covered environment," explained Daniel Cross of Dyson Farming.

Maximizing sunlight across the strawberry plants allows engineers to reduce the amount of additional artificial light needed for regular nutrition. Per the video release, everything is carefully measured and monitored by Dyson and Apogee sensors to gauge the plants' needs, and any supplemental light comes from LEDs: a low-pollution, energy-efficient alternative to traditional bulbs.

The wheels aren't the only unique equipment at the facility's disposal. In addition to an anaerobic digester that powers turbines and provides additional heat using the gases from grain fermentation — as well as a rooftop rainwater collection system that gathers enough to foster the growth of 1,250 tons of strawberries each year — the Dyson glasshouse utilizes various mechanical robots that emit mold-killing ultraviolet light, distribute beneficial insects, and pluck the ripened strawberries, per New Atlas.

Limiting energy demand in a facility as large as this one can mean wonders for our long-term sustainability goals in the face of our warming planet. Most conventional forms of electricity generation rely on the burning of fossil fuels, which releases heat-trapping carbon pollution into our atmosphere, supercharging our extreme weather events and ravaging our natural resources.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Dyson's newest farming techniques, while limited to two U.K. glasshouses so far, set a precedent for making the most of limited space and energy.

"Please Dyson go all-in on farm tech," one user commented under the original video release. "Go big. This is how you can change the world going forward. This is why you exist. This is what matters."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.