Dumpster diver discovers incredible haul of items in trash behind grocery store: 'Amazing'

A Reddit user is gaining attention for a dumpster diving haul commenters are calling "amazing."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The user posted to r/DumpsterDiving with a photo of what appears to be an expensive grocery store trip. The picture shows fresh produce and other kitchen necessities, all clean and ready to be used.

"Was almost out of cooking oil," the poster wrote. "Making guacamole for the Fourth [of July]."

This haul is just an example of what can be collected when dumpster diving. Supermarkets frequently toss perfectly good food based on arbitrary "best by" dates that are only meant to signal when items are at their freshest, not when they are unsafe to consume.

Dumpster diving is an obvious money saver, reducing grocery bills significantly. With supermarket prices on the rise, consumers need all the help they can get. The average American household spends about $504 on groceries each month. Finding essentials in the trash could cut this down almost entirely.

Some might have concerns about the legality and cleanliness of the trend. Dumpster diving is legal in all 50 states as long as the dumpster isn't on private property. And while most discarded items are still usable, they should be cleaned thoroughly or sanitized before adding them to your kitchen.

It's also important to use your better judgment while dumpster diving. If food looks suspicious or at all concerning, it's best to leave it behind. You should be especially cautious with meat and dairy products.

As for the Reddit user, they've clearly mastered the art of dumpster diving. Commenters were impressed with the roundup.

"Great haul!" one user said.

Another user chimed in with a recommendation for found produce, writing, "Love freezing my veggies."

The original poster mentioned donating some of the items. Food banks and local charities are always looking for food items to serve neighbors in need. Most organizations will take donations regardless of the source as long as the items are sealed and unused. It's a great way to give back to your community without breaking the bank.

