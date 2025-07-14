Dumpster diver amazed by findings in trash behind major chain store: 'There's rarely anything expired'

A TikTok video shows a massive pile of still-good food being tossed out by a chain store for seemingly no particular reason.

In one of her latest videos, Tiffany Roach (@DumpsterDivingMama) goes through a dumpster, showing boxes full of meat, eggs, cheese, juice, and other perfectly cold items. "There's rarely anything expired," she says. Later, a worker shows up and throws even more food into the dumpster.

The video has garnered a lot of attention, and it's not hard to see why. It's tough to watch so much usable food get wasted, especially with grocery prices being what they are today. Not only could this food help families who are struggling, but tossing it all also means more waste that will end up in landfills.

Dumpster diving might sound extreme to some, but for many people, it's a real way to stretch their budget and reduce waste.

Many commenters shared their experiences. One user said, "Awesome finds! I love taking my girls and her friends with me. It's such a good lesson to teach them how to survive when the struggle bus comes. Great job, Mama." Another added: "I'd collect as much as I could and donate it to people who need it."

Of course, if you're thinking about trying it yourself, safety comes first. Stick to unopened, sealed items that are still cold, avoid anything questionable, and wear gloves.

Dumpster diving might not be for everyone, but it's part of a bigger picture: finding ways to reduce waste, save money, and make the most of what we already have. From rescuing food to reusing items, small choices like these can help cut down on what ends up in landfills.

It doesn't matter if it's saving groceries from the trash or switching to renewable energy: Every step counts, so choose what works for you and give it a try.

