Dog owners warned to discard raw food sold in 9 states after listeria contamination detected

The recalled food was sold frozen in 2-pound and 5-pound clear plastic tubes.

Raaw Energy is urging dog owners in nine states to throw away certain frozen raw pet food products after testing found Listeria contamination.

According to a U.S Food and Drug Administration announcement, Raaw Energy said the voluntary recall covers dozens of products made between July 17, 2025, and Dec. 23, 2025. It also includes one Beef and Turkey Medley batch dated March 31, 2026.

The company announced the recall after samples collected by the New Jersey Department of Agriculture identified Listeria monocytogenes in some finished products.

Raaw Energy said not every item made during that production window tested positive, but not every product was tested either. Customers should treat all listed items as potentially contaminated.

The recalled food was sold frozen in 2-pound and 5-pound clear plastic tubes inside brown cardboard boxes with white labels listing the flavor, ingredients, and date code. Distribution reached customers in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The list includes a range of varieties, including Chicken Medley, Salmon, Turkey Medley, and other blends. The products were purchased through the company's website and collected in person.

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Raaw Energy said consumers should not use, sell, or feed the recalled food. They should throw it away immediately.

Listeria can affect both pets and people. Dogs exposed to contaminated food may become sick, but they can also carry the bacteria without obvious symptoms and spread it through saliva or feces.

In humans, symptoms can include vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, and lethargy, according to the recall. Severe infections may result in meningitis, miscarriage, or death. There is a higher risk for pregnant people, older adults, young children, and people with weakened immune systems.

People can also be exposed while handling contaminated pet food or touching surfaces that have come into contact with it. This is especially true if they do not wash their hands thoroughly afterward.

Pet owners should check any Raaw Energy products in their freezer against the recall notice and discard affected items right away. If the food touched any surfaces, they should be washed and disinfected.

People should also monitor pets and household members for symptoms and contact a veterinarian or doctor if illness appears.

Raaw Energy also said it will buy a pathogen detection system and test every batch going forward.

"To better serve our customers, we will be temporarily stopping all production of dog food effective May 21, 2026," the company said in the announcement. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. As a small business, we are committed to doing the right thing and correct any issues."

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