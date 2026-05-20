FDA warns shoppers to return recalled mushrooms after listeria found in 2 brands

Start by checking the package for the brand name and product code.

Shoppers in several states may want to take a second look at what's in the fridge.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced an active recall involving enoki mushrooms after samples tested positive for Listeria bacteria. The recall covers two brands sold in 150-gram bags, and the products should be returned for a full refund, USA Today reported.

What happened?

According to two FDA recall notices, samples from two brands of enoki mushrooms tested positive for Listeria bacteria.

The recalled products are IQ Enoki Mushrooms with code "UI775" and HH Fresh Trading Enoki Mushrooms with code "4711498860002."

The FDA said that the HH Fresh Trading mushrooms were distributed exclusively through local wholesalers in Florida and Texas, while the IQ Enoki Mushrooms were distributed through retail stores across the United States.

Buyers of either recalled product should bring it back to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

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Why is this recall concerning?

Listeria poisoning, or listeriosis, is a foodborne illness caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For some people, symptoms may be mild. But the infection can become severe — and in some cases life-threatening — for older adults, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems.

The CDC said symptoms can include fever, muscle pain, headache, neck stiffness, confusion, trouble with balance, convulsions, diarrhea, and other gastrointestinal issues.

What should you do if you bought the mushrooms?

Start by checking the package for the brand name and product code. If you have either recalled item, do not eat it.

Instead, consumers should return it to the store for a full refund or throw it away if returning it isn't possible. It is also recommended to wash and sanitize any surfaces, containers, or refrigerator areas the mushrooms may have touched.

It's also a good idea to keep an eye on FDA and CDC food safety alerts, especially if you regularly buy fresh produce, imported foods, or specialty grocery items. When a recall happens, acting quickly is one of the best ways to protect your household.

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