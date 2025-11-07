  • Food Food

Home cook reveals brilliant trick to make nutritious kitchen staple: 'Super helpful'

They would be a great base for anything that needs a burst of extra deliciousness.

by Grace Howarth
If you like making your own stock for soups and other delicious recipes, you may have run into the dilemma of finding the perfect way to store it between uses.

Photo Credit: TikTok

This TikToker freezes her own stock cubes for the perfect portion size.

The scoop

If you like making your own soup stock, you may have run into the dilemma of how to store it between uses. TikTok home cook Jess (@jesshomekitchen) shared her ingenious method to prevent any fuss.

@jesshomekitchen How to store your homemade bone broth / how to reduce plastic waste and food waste 🍗 #cookingfromscratch #zerowasteliving #nowastecooking #kitchenhack #bonebroth ♬ original sound - The Vinylist❌

After making a two-liter batch of stock in her slow-cooker, Jess transfers the liquid into an ice cube tray. The silicon tray she uses allows her to make four one-cup portions. All of her stock fits perfectly into two trays.

After freezing, these blocks are an easy, flavorful addition to any meal. You can simply pop one of the cubes into the pan while cooking. And if you're following a recipe, it couldn't be easier to portion out the stock. 

Jess shows herself using the cubes in lasagnas and rice dishes. They would be a great base for soups, stews, sauces, gravies, and anything else that needs a burst of extra deliciousness.

How it's helping

Homemade stock is an amazing way to use up food leftovers like vegetable peelings, onion skins, or even bones. You get something tasty out of it, and you cut down on your food waste. 

Food waste is a major problem. Feeding America stated that around one-third of all food in the U.S. is thrown out. Reducing that amount means you'll also get more of your money's worth at the grocery store.

Batch cooking from scratch rather than buying prepackaged food can cut down on plastic waste as well. 

Another similar food-saving hack is to whip up a batch of soup or stew and freeze portions in ice cube trays. This can make mealtimes super easy while also preventing your produce from going bad.

Making your own stock and storing it in reusable containers isn't always possible for everyone. Things like time, food prices, and disabilities can impact someone's ability to meal prep at all. But there are people out there who are sharing ways to make cooking less expensive and energy-consuming and more accessible.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users flocked to the comment section in enthusiasm. Many shared their own tips and tricks.

"Super helpful, thank you," someone remarked.

"My 13 year old son loves a ramen," one TikToker shared, "We did this a few weeks ago so he has the broth ready made for a really quick ramen."

"Those molds are a life changer!" another user added.

