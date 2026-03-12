Food journalist reviews trendy grocery hack that claims to slash food costs by up to 70%: 'My biggest critique is ...'

"It's nice to be able to load up my cart with a plethora of items."

As prices for groceries continue to balloon, every savvy shopper could use a budget-friendly option. After trying discount online retailer Martie, a reviewer from The Kitchn gave it the stamp of approval as a source for gourmet groceries at bargain bin prices.

The scoop

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, America wastes as much as 40% of its food supply. Despite the fact that we're overproducing by so much, the price of food continues to rise astronomically.

One of the best ways to get around these inflated costs is to buy overstock from Martie. Martie goes to wholesalers and retailers and buys up whatever extra product they don't want — unexpired, undamaged, name-brand items that the businesses simply overstocked. It then sells them for as much as 80% off the standard retail price.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner of The Kitchn gave it a whirl.

"Martie has been a fun way to try new salad dressings, seltzer flavors, specialty broths, and more," she said. "I also love saving money, so knowing I'm getting a deal while potentially helping the planet is another bonus."

How it's helping

According to Kravitz Hoeffner, not only is Martie inexpensive, but there are more ways to save money than just the low prices.

"It's nice to be able to load up my cart with a plethora of items and hit the free shipping minimum rather than stocking up on one brand from its own website," she said. "Through the app, I've discovered a few new staple products, like Pecana's pecan milk and Acid League's Vegan Caesar, that I never would have tried before."

This service is convenient, shipping your shopping right to your door. Not only that, but it's good for the planet because it cuts back on the amount of perfectly good food and household products ending up in landfills.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

What everyone's saying

Kravitz Hoeffner did end on one note of caution. "My biggest critique is the imperfect shipping process. One order left my Raincoast Crisps completely crushed (and because I'm thrifty and environmental, I still used them)," she said. "For these reasons, chips and crackers are currently a no-go for me when ordering from Martie."

However, a careful buyer might be able to get around this issue by choosing only lightweight items or shipping chips separately — and meanwhile, Martie provides an incredible selection of other options that make it well worth the effort.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.