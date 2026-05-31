Popular superfood capsules sold on Amazon, Walmart, and TikTok recalled over Salmonella fears

The affected bottles were sold through major retailers and their own websites.

Some superfood supplements marketed as a wellness boost are now at the center of a nationwide recall after the Food and Drug Administration warned that two capsule products sold through major online retailers may be contaminated with salmonella.

What's happening?

On May 27, the FDA said that several lots of TNVitamins Ultra Potent Complete Green Superfood and Doctor's Pride Complete Green Superfood Ultra Potent Moringa Capsules were voluntarily recalled over possible salmonella contamination, Fox 4 reported.

Both products were sold in 120-count bottles and distributed nationwide through Amazon, Walmart, Target, and TikTok Shop, as well as through the companies' own websites.

The affected bottles came in HDPE containers with white caps and held 120 clear capsules containing green moringa powder. No other TNVitamins products are included in the recall.

The recalled products' lot numbers and expiration dates include:



• Lot: 2507199 Exp. 09/2027

• Lot: 2512-304 Exp. 02/2028

• Lot: 2793 Exp. 02/2028

• Lot: 2507199 Exp. 09/2027

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Why is this recall concerning?

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, particularly in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

Even otherwise healthy people can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain after exposure.

The recall also points to a broader issue within industry regulations and transparency, especially when it comes to ingestible products. Recent reports have found an alarming increase in U.S. product recalls, highlighting a concerning trend for American consumers.

What should consumers do?

The FDA said anyone who purchased either recalled product should stop taking it immediately and throw it away.

Bottles matching the FDA's description — including a white cap, clear capsules, and green moringa powder — should be checked for the lot information and expiration date.

Customers can request a refund by emailing the company at customerservice@tnvitamins.com and providing their name, order number, and a photo of the product showing the lot codes.

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