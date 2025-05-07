Residents perplexed by disturbing changes observed in once-reliable trees: 'We have tried everything'

Coconut trees in Guwahati that once provided abundant harvests are now producing fewer fruits or none at all, leaving residents concerned about the future of this plant, reported GPlus.

What's happening?

Many households in Guwahati have noticed their coconut trees struggling despite various attempts to revive them.

A Sawkuchi resident who has grown coconut trees for over two decades told GPlus, "It has been years since coconuts have grown on our trees. We have tried everything — using fertilisers, adding organic manure, and even increasing watering but nothing seems to work. The tree looks healthy, but the fruits never grow properly."

A Zoo Road resident remembers when his 30-year-old trees regularly produced 20-30 coconuts. Now, they barely yield five or six. In Noonmati, another resident's tree stopped producing entirely despite various interventions.

Experts from the Assam Horticulture Department point to poor management, lack of quality seedlings, pollution, and rapid urbanization as factors in the decline.

Why is declining coconut production concerning?

When trees that thrived for decades suddenly stop producing, you're witnessing the impact of urbanization on food resources that once seemed reliable. The overheating of our planet is causing crop loss and impacting the livelihoods of those who depend on their crops as a food source.

For families who depended on homegrown coconuts, this loss means buying what they once grew freely. The Zoo Road resident observed, "The air feels different, and the soil seems drier. It's not just my coconut trees, many of my plants are not growing as well as before."

According to the Coconut Development Board, Assam's average yield is 52 nuts per bearing plant, below the national average of 59. Urban trees like coconut palms provide natural cooling, create homes for wildlife, and improve air quality.

What's being done about declining coconut yields?

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research in Kahikuchi has developed hybrid coconut seedlings that offer higher yields, better disease resistance, and faster growth than traditional types.

You can help existing trees by enhancing soil quality with organic compost and ensuring adequate watering. Creating more permeable surfaces around trees helps rainfall reach their roots instead of running off.

Supporting local green space initiatives helps create healthier growing conditions throughout the city. As Guwahati continues developing, you can preserve coconut trees by incorporating them into new spaces rather than removing them.

