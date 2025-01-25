Research uncovers massive impact of 'abandoned and overgrown' plantations: 'Used to be essential'

Researchers at the University of California, Santa Barbara are showing how abandoned coconut plantations have taken over Pacific islands, choking out many native plants, according to Earth.com.

What's happening?

Researchers examined satellite imagery of 235 Pacific atolls and found coconut trees covered 58.3% of their forested area and 24.1% of their land area. Over half these trees were found in monoculture formations, as in likely part of commercial agriculture. (You can navigate the results of this research through an interactive map and see how dense coconut trees are from island to island.)

"Coconut oil used to be essential to atoll economies, but today most coconut palm plantations are abandoned and overgrown," lead author Michael Burnett said. "With the growing climate threats facing Pacific atolls, it's critical to figure out where these abandoned plantations are using up critical land and water resources, and where there may be opportunities to restore the native forests to the benefit of islands and islanders."

Palm oil crops have introduced similar problems, with 10% of Borneo's land area overtaken by the trees.

Why are coconut plantations important?

Growing trees for agriculture is generally great since they sequester carbon in the process. Citrus and nuts, for example, are carbon-negative foods thanks to the trees the industry supports. Unfortunately, this practice usually involves deforestation and monocrop plantations, which is bad for biodiversity. The study authors also said that coconut agriculture of this scale poses a threat to groundwater reserves, seabird populations, and nearby coral reefs.

What's being done about coconut monocultures?

The good news is that abandoned coconut plantations are viable for rewilding. Effective techniques for taking down coconut trees are already well-documented, but it will take years of consistent effort to push back the tide and enable greater biodiversity in these areas.

"Restoring abandoned copra plantations on atolls to native forests offer invaluable ecological benefits, such as biodiversity recovery and climate resilience," said Elizabeth Terk, Micronesia Conservation Director for The Nature Conservancy. "Striking a balance between cultural heritage and environmental stewardship is essential for a sustainable future. Mapping the extent of copra plantations on atolls is a crucial step for informed decision-making. Helping to provide a clearer picture of land use, enabling us to balance economic needs with ecological restoration and climate adaption efforts."

While it might not be the same as heroically reclaiming Pacific jungles, you can engage in rewilding efforts close to home. Check out our guide on rewilding your yard to get started on promoting biodiversity, supporting pollinators, and protecting against soil erosion.

