Cyclospora concerns drive more US shoppers to turn to garden-grown produce

Whole produce gives you more control than pre-cut options.

Concern about Cyclospora-related illness is leading more people to debate whether produce from a home garden is safer than what they buy at the grocery store.

Experts say growing your own can lower some risks, but only when backyard harvests are handled with the same basic food-safety care you'd use for other foods in the kitchen.

What's happening?

USA Today reported that, amid current risks of cyclosporiasis, some gardeners are looking to grow fruits and vegetables at home instead of from the produce section of a grocery store. But as the outlet also reports, experts say food grown at home is not automatically free of risk.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by Cyclospora cayetanensis, a parasite that can be present in contaminated food or water.

According to gastroenterologist Dr. Jason Korenblit and Experity chief medical officer Andrea Giamalva, the foods that usually present the biggest risk are raw items that are handled frequently and eaten without being cooked.

Their advice centers on the importance of keeping the entire process sanitary: use a clean garden setup, grow produce you can inspect and wash well, and keep hands, tools, baskets, and harvested food clean, USA Today reported.

A home garden may remove some points of exposure, but it doesn't eliminate the need for careful handling practices for what you grow.

Why does it matter?

Fresh produce is a regular purchase for many households and often a costly one — especially at a time when Americans are facing the fastest grocery price inflation in nearly four years, with prices rising 2.9% in April compared with the same month a year earlier.

Growing even a few staples, such as tomatoes, peppers, or herbs, can help families save money, reduce reliance on prepackaged grocery trips, and enjoy produce that often tastes better because it is picked closer to peak ripeness.

Gardening can also offer benefits beyond food itself. Caring for a garden gets people moving, encourages time outdoors, and can support mental well-being by reducing stress and creating a sense of accomplishment.

Even a small backyard bed or patio container can provide fresh food and help build a steady habit.

Cyclosporiasis can cause watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue, and weight loss, and symptoms can last for weeks if left untreated.

What can I do?

Start by making the growing area as clean as possible.

Use clean soil or fresh potting mix, check that containers and raised beds are in good condition, and avoid spots where water tends to collect or where pets and wildlife often leave droppings.

It also helps to plant crops that you can easily examine and wash yourself. Whole produce gives you more control than pre-cut options, and produce that will be cooked generally carries less risk than produce eaten raw.

If you're interested in getting started, The Cool Down's guide on how to grow your own food can help.

Carry that same food-safety mindset into harvesting and meal prep. Wash your hands before harvesting, clean tools and baskets regularly, and rinse produce thoroughly under running water before eating or preparing it.

As Dr. Korenblit put it, "Whole produce that you wash and cut yourself is generally a better choice than pre-cut produce, and cooked produce is a lower risk than raw produce."

Giamalva added, "Consumers don't need to spend extra money on specialty produce washes. Thoroughly rinsing produce under running water and practicing good food hygiene are the recommended steps."

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