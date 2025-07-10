Unexpected factor sends prices soaring for go-to comfort food — here's what's happening

For small, independent restaurants that already operate on thin margins, these conditions are proving to be unsustainable.

Japan's go-to comfort food is in trouble. Curry rice, a staple in homes, schools, and restaurants across the country, is getting harder to afford, and many of the shops that serve it are shutting down.

According to The Japan Times, 13 curry restaurants with more than 10 million yen (around $68,000) in debt filed for bankruptcy in the last fiscal year. That's the highest number ever recorded, and it doesn't include smaller, family-run spots that may have closed without going through a formal bankruptcy process.

What's happening?

The average price of curry rice in Japan has hit its highest point in a decade to 365 yen per serving ($2.49), with homemade curry reaching 421 yen ($2.81), according to the Times. These spikes stem largely from the rising costs of rice, vegetables, meat, and imported spices, all of which have been hit hard by global inflation and erratic weather patterns.

Rice, in particular, has been hit hard. Heat waves and shifting rainfall patterns are affecting harvests across Japan and in other rice-growing countries. According to the South China Morning Post, Japan has already started tapping into its emergency rice reserves in response to rising prices and tighter supply. While rice prices have a direct impact on curry shops, the growing cost of other ingredients, many of which are imported, is adding even more pressure.

Why is Japan's curry crisis concerning?

For small, independent restaurants that already operate on thin margins, these conditions are proving to be unsustainable. Unlike large chains with the ability to buy in bulk or lock-in contracts, many smaller shops can't keep up.

The closures reflect how extreme weather and long-term warming trends are starting to affect food systems. As harvests become less predictable, food gets more expensive. That means everyday meals like curry rice, which has long been seen as affordable, filling, and accessible, are no longer within easy reach for everyone.

What's being done about the curry crisis?

To address the issue, the Japanese government is considering bringing in more rice from overseas, according to Reuters. But that's a difficult choice in a country where domestic rice farming is closely tied to culture and identity. Some large chains, like Cocoichibanya or Cocoichi, have managed to stay stable by raising their prices, but smaller shops remain at risk as costs continue to climb.

As a consumer, you can take steps to reduce food waste and protect food systems, like shopping seasonally and doing more with your leftovers. Supporting local and sustainable food systems and pushing for stronger protections for farmers can also help create a more resilient food future, even as the planet continues to warm.

