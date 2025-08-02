Man shares 'interesting' use for seeds gathered on walk near home: 'Will give it a try'

"Being a farmer I do have some of this."

A forager from Canada is gaining attention on TikTok for a video explaining how he puts an invasive species to good use.

The survivalist, who goes by the name Canadian Bushcraft (@canadian.bushcraft), found a way to turn curly dock seeds into a flour additive.

He harvested the seeds simply by running his hand along a stalk of the plant, then took them home to dry them and mill them into a flour. He shared not only the process to grind down the seeds, but also a recipe for a beautiful loaf of bread made from them.

The average American household spends about $500 per month on food. Those costs can be reduced significantly by supplementing with foraged and home-grown foods. With grocery costs ever rising due to inflation, foraging is becoming a popular way to keep pantries stocked with essentials and alternatives.

In addition to lowering grocery bills, foraging reduces reliance on globally shipped, mass-produced foods. Researchers have found that food systems contribute 30% of planet-warming pollution each year, but foragers are able to break this cycle and contribute less to worldwide pollution.

Curly dock is native to Europe and Asia, so its presence in North American ecosystems is not just a nuisance to gardeners and landscapers, it also takes up valuable ground space.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Foragers who clear invasive plants also make room for native species, which help pollinators thrive and continue their vital job of protecting food supplies. Utilizing the curly dock seeds also prevents further spread of the plant.

Canadian Bushcraft got an overwhelmingly positive response to his tip about curly dock seeds.

"Now that was way interesting," one user commented on the video.

Other users were more than entertained, especially being familiar with the plant themselves.

"Being a farmer I do have some of this," added another commenter. "Will give it a try."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.