Innovative startup announces new product that could transform caviar: 'Reshaping the definition of luxury'

"We are offering connoisseurs an indulgence that delivers exceptional taste and texture without compromise."

An innovative seafood production company, Umami Bioworks, has developed a sustainable, plant-based alternative to caviar.

As Vegconomist reported, Umami's cultivated caviar product replicates the taste and texture of traditional fish eggs. It is also nutritious because it contains antioxidants, micronutrients, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Since the company launched in 2020, it has focused on cultivating premium fish that are at risk because of overfishing and unsustainable farming. It produces fish using cell lines and serum-free media to deliver world-class, cultivated seafood to global customers. It has also developed a process to 3D-print cultivated fish in a scalable way.

Umami's work with caviar is important because up to 90% of global sturgeon populations are endangered. Traditional caviar is a delicacy made from the cured eggs of wild sturgeon.

Using Umami's cutting-edge technology, seafood providers can meet the growing demand for caviar without further devastating fish populations or driving sturgeon to extinction.

Mihir Pershad, CEO of Umami Bioworks, said, "By combining cutting-edge science with a deep respect for oceanic heritage, we are offering connoisseurs an indulgence that delivers exceptional taste and texture without compromise."

Eating a plant-based diet that does not unnecessarily strain vulnerable species is one of the best things you can do for the planet. The fishing and farming industries are notorious polluters and contribute to species declines.

Fortunately, researchers and companies are creating alternative seafood products to address concerns about decreasing fish populations. It's an exciting time to rethink how we source our food and still enjoy familiar flavors, textures, and nutritional benefits.

Umami is targeting high-end restaurants, stores, and chefs with its new caviar technology for commercial applications.

Meanwhile, the company has developed the world's first cultivated fish cat food. For human seafood lovers, it is growing fish filets in a lab and 3D-printing them to mimic natural fish while promoting the large-scale potential and sustainability benefits.

"We're thrilled to introduce a product that resonates with ethically conscious, younger consumers, who are reshaping the definition of luxury," said Gayathri Mani, Umami's product manager. "We will partner with leading brands and leverage Umami's solution to develop a wide range of customized, culinary offerings for diverse applications."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.