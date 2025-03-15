Scientists develop groundbreaking method to grow ultra-futuristic crop: 'It's a new way of thinking'

"We're not going to change what you eat. We're just going to change the nutritional value."

In a futuristic indoor farm in Iceland powered by geothermal energy, scientists are growing microalgae, hoping it will become the next hot superfood on the market.

As BBC detailed, Iceland's Vaxa Technologies — a global food and climate tech company — believes it has huge potential to be an eco-friendly, nutritious food source for both humans and animals.

The microalgae grow in photobioreactors, small vessels that use artificial lights to help the organisms photosynthesize. The pink and purple hues of the LED lights may give the facility a futuristic vibe, but humans have eaten seaweed for thousands of years. Vaxa is simply putting a modern, energy-efficient spin on cultivating it.

"It's a new way of thinking about food production," general manager Kristinn Haflidason told BBC.

In the capital of Reykjavik, Vaxa grows the microalgae Nannochloropsis as food for people and as feed in shrimp and fish farming. It also cultivates the bacteria Arthrospira, or blue-green algae, to produce spirulina, a popular supplement rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals.

The algae provide a health boost for humans, but they also benefit the planet since they absorb carbon dioxide pollution from the nearby geothermal power plant, which sends it to the indoor farm via pipes.

"The algae is eating CO2, or turning the CO2 into biomass," Haflidason told BBC. "It's carbon negative."

Because the algae grows using energy from the nearby geothermal power station, its positive impact on the environment goes even further. It provides clean electricity, cold water for production, and hot water for heating.

The bioreactors need a lot of energy to operate, so powering them with clean energy is important to reduce the environmental impact.

The growing process is optimized with machine learning, ensuring no resources go to waste. BBC reported that Vaxa harvests around 7% of the microalgae crop daily and can produce around 165 tons each year. It plans to scale up in the future, especially since the market will be worth a projected $25.4 billion by 2033.

Haflidason explained that since the crops are rich in nutrients, including vitamin B12 and omega-3s, they could be important in boosting global food supplies. Scientists are also exploring using algae to harness clean energy from the sun and create plastic alternatives.

But it might be a while before we see microalgae hitting store shelves. According to Asger Munch Smidt-Jensen, a food technology consultant who co-authored a study on Vaxa's spirulina, the taste and texture need a little fine-tuning. However, once the recipe is perfected, it will likely be a game-changer in our diets.

Malene Lihme Olsen, a food scientist who researches microalgae, told BBC it's best as an additive in pasta and bread for now, as the organisms can aid texture and taste. However, she believes microalgae will be the next sustainable protein alternative.

One bakery in Reykjavik is already making bread with Vaxa's spirulina, and a gym adds it to smoothies as a supplement.

"We're not going to change what you eat. We're just going to change the nutritional value of the foods that you eat," Haflidason said.

