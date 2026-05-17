Popular noodles recalled nationwide over hidden peanut allergen

"We are committed to making this right for every customer."

Fly By Jing's Creamy Sesame Noodles are being recalled nationwide after federal regulators announced a potential peanut contamination. The recall covers select lots of the Los Angeles-based brand's vegan instant noodle product sold online and through major retailers.

What happened?

According to Fox Business, a notice from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration on Tuesday said that Fly By Jing had begun a voluntary recall of some Creamy Sesame Noodles due to possible peanut contamination.

In the FDA's notice, the agency warned: "People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products."

Fly By Jing said it discovered the issue after a third-party manufacturer used equipment shared with peanut processing.

According to the FDA, the recalled noodles were sold nationwide on Fly By Jing's website and at retailers such as Whole Foods Market and Thrive Market. The FDA said retailers received the affected products between Feb. 1, 2026, and May 8, 2026. The company said the products may also have been sold on TikTok.

According to the recall notice, the impacted noodles were sold in single containers and four-packs with lot codes 8-50052-23988-6 and 8-50052-23991-6, and best-by dates of Oct. 15, 2026, Dec. 6, 2026, and March 23, 2027, Fox Business reported.

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"We take food quality and safety seriously, and we are deeply sorry for any concern this causes," Fly By Jing said in a statement. "We are committed to making this right for every customer."

Why this recall matters

For people with peanut allergies, even a small amount of exposure can cause a severe reaction. That makes undeclared allergens especially concerning in frozen and shelf-stable foods such as instant noodles, which are often bought in bulk, stored for weeks or months, and eaten without much thought.

The recall also highlights how, while a product may appear safe based on its label, shared equipment or inadequate allergen controls can still pose a danger.

More broadly, recalls like this underscore the vulnerabilities built into large-scale food production. Long supply chains, outsourced manufacturing, shared processing lines, and uneven safety practices can all raise the chances that a problem slips through.

What's being done about it?

Fox Business noted that Fly By Jing said it halted distribution of the recalled products right away, informed customers and retail partners, and put all remaining inventory on hold. The company also said that it has added stricter allergen controls with its third-party manufacturer to help prevent similar issues.

Consumers who purchased the recalled noodles can return them to the retailer for a full refund. Fly By Jing said anyone who bought the product through its website or TikTok Shop will also be contacted directly.

No other Fly By Jing products are included in the recall.

Anyone who believes they may have purchased the affected noodles should compare the lot codes and best-by dates on the package and avoid eating the product if there is any uncertainty, especially in households with peanut allergies.

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