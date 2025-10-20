Extreme conditions decimate one of world's largest food exports: 'A significant reduction'

One of the world's most consumed fruits has been greatly affected by extreme weather conditions in Costa Rica, per a report by Fresh Plaza.

What's happening?

During the first half of 2025, banana exports out of Costa Rica fell 20.67% compared to the numbers for the same quarter in 2024.

According to the National Banana Corporation (Corbana) and the Banaclima weather monitoring system, Costa Rica experienced 1,500 millimeters (59 inches) of rainfall at the end of 2024, which was then compounded by a rainy first quarter of 2025. This caused the soil to become oversaturated, creating the ideal environment for diseases, including black sigatoka, to damage the banana crops.

In a statement to Fresh Plaza, Erick Bolaños, the technical assistance director for Corbana, said: "The impact of rains since the end of last year and the beginning of this one has caused a significant reduction in fruit production during the first half of the year."

Why are reduced banana crops important?

Bananas are one of the most eaten fruits in the world, and Costa Rica is the third-largest banana exporter, according to Yahoo. Their bananas are exported to over 45 countries, with the U.S. receiving one-third of the exports, and the overall export total reaching over $1 billion for this fruit in 2024.

Banana production is an essential pillar of the Costa Rican economy, providing over 40,000 jobs directly and 100,000 jobs indirectly, specifically benefiting families in rural regions. If one of the major industries experienced a decline of over 20%, it would affect the farmers and agricultural employees the hardest.

Additionally, when an export experiences a drastic shortage in a short period, it raises prices, leading to higher costs for the customer. There are already dozens of other food groups that have been greatly affected by extreme weather, leading to numerous challenges for everyone, from farmers facing financial difficulties to consumers paying higher prices. Some examples include blueberry crop losses in Massachusetts and tea shortages in Korea.

What's being done about the reduction in banana crops?

Corbana is assisting farmers by upping its efforts to improve phytosanitary measures, especially to fight against black sigatoka.

​The general manager of Corbana, Marcial Chaverri Rojas, told Fresh Plaza that its support will help "face the challenges of climate change with an approach based on science and technology. We are working on the development of new resistant varieties and training producers to mitigate the effects of adverse conditions."

