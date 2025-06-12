Gardener shares simple tips to transform simple lawn into productive food forest: 'Awesome information'

One clever gardener discovered a no-till method that transforms ordinary suburban lawns into thriving food forests without the exhausting work of traditional gardening.

The scoop

TikToker Misses T (@missestandme) shared her brilliant approach to converting her "suburban blank lawn backyard" into a food forest using a layered cardboard method.

Her technique starts with placing cardboard across the entire garden area to kill grass and weeds naturally.

"It will help suppress grass and weed growth without having to dig everything up because that is way too much work," she explained.

The process involves layering several inches of compost, soil, and more on top of the cardboard, followed by a couple of inches of organic tree mulch — which she got completely free by calling local tree services. "We had about a ton of tree mulch. We got it all free, delivered free," she noted.

Then comes the exciting part: planting the seven layers of a food forest, focusing on perennials that include tall canopy trees, smaller fruit trees, vines, bushes, herbaceous plants, root vegetables, and ground cover.

How it's helping

Creating a productive garden in challenging clay soil typically requires backbreaking digging and expensive alterations.

This method saves gardeners significant time, money, and physical strain compared to traditional tilling methods. The cardboard approach eliminates hours of digging, while the free mulch dramatically reduces landscaping costs.

Beyond convenience, growing your own food delivers fresher, better-tasting produce while providing excellent exercise and proven mental health benefits through activities that reduce stress and improve overall wellness.

Environmentally, growing your own food helps to create more sustainable ecosystems that do not require pesticides or herbicides while mimicking natural woodland systems. This approach reduces harmful chemical runoff, supports local wildlife, and cuts carbon pollution from food transportation.

What everyone's saying

The response to Misses T's food forest transformation was overwhelmingly positive, with viewers eager to try the technique themselves.

"Awesome information. Thanks for sharing," one commenter wrote.

Another declared it the "best decision ever!"

"Thank you for sharing this information. I want to have a food forest as well and this was absolutely encouraging," someone else said, showing how this accessible method is inspiring people to start their own sustainable food production journeys.

