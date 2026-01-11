New research reveals looming threat that could have staggering impact on food supply: 'Decreased intake'

Waiting to address the issue will be far more expensive.

The potential collapse of wild pollinator populations in Europe would have a profound impact on food security and the economy.

Though most of it would affect Europe, the consequences of failing to protect wild pollinators will eventually be felt worldwide.

What are the consequences of declining wild pollinator populations?

Wild pollinators play a critical role in the reproductive cycles of at least 75% of the globe's cultivated crops.

However, wild bees, butterflies, and other insects have experienced significant population declines over the past decades due to increased pesticide use, disease, habitat loss, and rising temperatures.

A study, published in Nature Communications, used an integrated model to forecast the impact of these declining populations on the European economy and food security.

The model showed that the collapse of wild pollinators would lead to a 7.8% decrease in crop yields in Europe, while crop production could decrease by 7.2%.

Additionally, the output of crops dependent upon pollinators would be reduced by 15.5%, while producer prices would increase by 18.6%.

Why do these consequences matter?

These crop losses and higher producer prices would contribute to the destabilization of food supply chains and increased prices for consumers.

The cost of producing pollinator-dependent crops would not only rise in Europe, either. As other countries step in to fill the gap left by European crops, they will face increased production costs, which will lead to higher consumer prices everywhere, resulting in global income loss.

In fact, the study estimated that as higher prices forced consumers to consume less of these crops, it would result "in a global mean welfare loss of €34.4 billion (€23.2–€44.0 billion), which is a relative welfare decline of 0.5% (0.3–0.7%)."

Additionally, when it came to Europe, the study stated, "Rising prices for nutrient-dense foods, coupled with decreased intake and micronutrient availability, would likely intensify Europe's food insecurity challenges."

Considering that a press release from the European Environment Agency explained that "the economic value of pollination for agriculture in the EU is estimated as at least €5 to €15 billion annually," these losses could prove devastating.

How can wild pollinators be protected?

While taking steps to protect wild pollinators may be costly, waiting to address the issue until further population decline has occurred will be far more expensive, as evidenced in this study.

The authors of the study made several suggestions for improving these potential outcomes, including increasing protective legislation to preserve pollinators' natural habitats, offering financial incentives to farmers who adopt more pollinator-friendly practices, reducing pesticide use, and fostering international cooperation to save pollinators.

You can even make a difference at home. Rewilding your yard by swapping a monoculture lawn for native plants and ground cover can attract these crucial pollinators.

In addition to supporting the wider ecosystem, this landscaping option can also save you money on water bills and reduce the time needed for garden maintenance.

