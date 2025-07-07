Gardener shares simple method for keeping pests off your plants: 'I do the same thing'

If you're interested in growing a garden, companion planting is one of the most beneficial concepts to learn about.

One gardener shared his companion gardening tips for keeping pests out of your garden.

The scoop

In an Instagram video, Thomas explained on The Huntington Library's page (@thehuntingtonlibrary) how to plant bok choy and cilantro together to benefit each other.

He says cilantro helps deter pests from bok choy plants. Then, he shows them situated in the same planting area together.

Another example Thomas gives is planting chives in your garden to deter pests and protect winter vegetables from insects.

The video concludes by showing a collection of thriving plants coexisting in nature without the need for toxic pesticides for pest control.

How it's helping

Thomas' companion planting tips are helpful because they can help gardeners grow healthier plants and more delicious vegetables. Gardening offers many physical and mental benefits, including increased fiber consumption and more connectedness in communities.

When you learn how to grow your own food effectively, you'll save money on groceries and have better control over what you put in your body. You can avoid chemicals with natural pest control and toxin-free weeding methods when you grow what you eat.

Companion planting and having your own garden also have environmental benefits. You'll reduce your personal environmental impact by decreasing the demand for store-bought food and air pollution created by the global trucking and shipping industries.

There are additional companion plant pairings you can try in your garden, such as garlic and lettuce. Meanwhile, low-maintenance plants like kale help boost garden productivity and maximize your garden space.

What everyone's saying

Instagram users appreciated Thomas' gardening hack on the California library's account and shared their feedback in the comment section.

"Companion planting is super helpful for sure," one Instagrammer wrote. "I do the same thing!"

"I had no idea!!" another shared. "Super helpful info for home gardeners!"

Someone else wrote: "I love this vid, wish it was longer! Or the first in a series!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.