From coffee to beef, our diets are quietly the planet's biggest environmental burden

"Most people are good people; they'd never dream of going to Starbucks and ordering a latte plus a dead elephant."

Your daily cup of coffee can be connected to environmental damage far from the kitchen, according to a new report.

In Vietnam's Central Highlands, land that once supported tigers, elephants, and monkeys has increasingly been converted into coffee farms.

What's happening?

A report highlighted by Canary Media says nonprofit Coffee Watch estimates that coffee production has driven the clearing of about 500,000 acres of forest in Vietnam's Central Highlands since 1990, an area roughly the size of Luxembourg.

That expansion has helped turn Vietnam into a coffee giant. The country now grows about 20% of the world's coffee beans and is the leading producer of robusta, the cheaper variety commonly used in instant coffee, supplying nearly 40% of the global market. The environmental toll, however, has been steep.

Using satellite data and other records, the report found that coffee-growing area expanded fourteenfold while the region lost about one-third of its forest cover. Wild tigers have vanished from the Central Highlands, only a small number of elephants remain, and the saola — a rare antelope known as the "Asian unicorn" — may already be extinct.

"Most people are good people; they'd never dream of going to Starbucks and ordering a latte plus a dead elephant," said Coffee Watch founder and director Etelle Higonnet, describing the disconnect, according to Canary. ​"But that's basically what we're doing."

Why does it matter?

Farming is still the biggest cause of deforestation worldwide, and coffee is among the crops contributing to that loss. Coffee production can also deplete groundwater and weaken the soil that future harvests depend on.

The disappearance of forests affects more than wildlife. Nearby communities can lose watershed protection, cooler local conditions, and the healthier soils that help sustain agriculture. In the long run, short-term boosts in output can leave regions facing greater water stress and less resilience.

On a global scale, food production accounts for most water shortages, nutrient pollution, and habitat destruction, while also creating about one-third of all planet-warming gas pollution. Coffee, beef, and other commodities that require large amounts of land add to that burden.

What can I do?

Reports like the one from Coffee Watch can reveal supply-chain damage that many consumers would otherwise never notice, giving shoppers, businesses, and policymakers a clearer view of where products come from and what their production can cost communities and ecosystems.

When brands disclose where they source their ingredients and whether they uphold anti-deforestation commitments, they provide greater transparency. That visibility can put added pressure on companies to support stronger farming practices and better forest protection.

Buying fewer of the most land- and water-intensive products and cutting food waste can help reduce demand. Personal choices matter most when they are backed by broader action from governments and major food companies.

Vietnam's coffee boom is a reminder that low prices and convenience can hide serious consequences, and that defending forests also means protecting water, livelihoods, and the stability communities need.

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