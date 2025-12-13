Experts issue warning about looming crisis that could impact coffee prices: 'Isn't as it should be'

Stock market experts predict that coffee prices will keep rising if poor weather continues to affect growing regions like Brazil.

Other goods have seen similar price increases, including beer, orange juice, and seafood.

What's happening?

According to Barchart, arabica and robusta coffee have both seen gains in the stock market. Now, coffee prices have reached new highs, in part due to concerns that adverse weather conditions could derail production.

The article outlined trends in Brazil's largest arabica coffee-growing region. During the week of October 31, 2025, the area received only 75% of its historical average rainfall for that period. That was on top of the previous week, which had only received 1%.

The outlet reported that Brazil might have to contend with a La Niña weather pattern, as forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. These conditions could lead to prolonged dry spells, slowing coffee production.

Why are rising coffee prices concerning?

Coffee bean production matters not just for the people who drink the beverage every morning, but for the world, too. A difficult growing season can be a sign that adverse weather conditions and rising temperatures may wreak havoc on your wallet.





According to CNBC, Cornell University professor Mike Hoffmann published a paper about how poor weather affects many of the foods we love.

"Your standard season isn't as it should be," said Hoffmann, per CNBC. "Drought stresses the coffee plants, then you get way too much water, and it affects the quality and quantity of the bean, the berries."

Additionally, many people rely on coffee production as part of their livelihood. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations stated that the coffee industry supports the livelihoods of over 25 million farmers globally and creates jobs across the supply chain.

In countries where bad weather reduces coffee production, workers are at increased risk of losing their jobs or earning less.

What's being done about rising coffee prices?

Although there's only so much we can do about the weather's impact on coffee plants, many people are working to find ways to combat rising coffee prices.

According to NPR, experts have begun looking into coffee species that are drought-resistant or more weather-resilient. These include the stenophylla, excelsa, and liberica plants.

The outlet added that robusta is also more tolerant, leading many coffee growers to make the switch as temperatures rise.

As for how you can make your dollars go further, ABC News said many people are turning to instant coffee as a more affordable alternative. Additionally, you can shop smarter and save money by buying roasted beans in bulk.

