Experts issue warning on concerning trend driving up cost of coffee: 'Literally affecting all roasters'

"We just try and be reasonable."

Summer conditions have been harsh for agriculture. From dried-up fruit crops to water-logged vegetables, climate-related concerns can be seen all around. For those who enjoy a cup of Joe to get their day started, this everyday commodity has been the most recently impacted.

What's happening?

According to the South West Londoner, the global benchmark for coffee prices hit a high on Oct. 20. While at the beginning of 2024, it was just above $1.80 a pound, it now sits at over $4.20.

In coffee farming hubs around the world, extreme weather events are impacting yields. With record-breaking droughts not seen in 50 years in Brazil and severe storms like Typhoon Kalmaegi in Vietnam, the supply chain for local coffee roasters has been impacted.

Why are the rising coffee costs concerning?

When thinking of global coffee consumption, it's easy to focus on major chains. In reality, the issue with the coffee bean supply is not one centered on massive businesses, but on small ones.

In Croydon, a district in London, 80 Stone Coffee Roasters focuses on traceability and sustainable practices in its coffee bean sourcing.

"The price of coffee has always been increasing," said Rory Cafferkey, one of the business's coffee roasters, according to the South West Londoner.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

While 80 Stone Coffee Roasters do their best to keep prices stable, with their imports coming in from these areas impacted by climate issues, they now must be clear with their customers should they need to increase costs.

"Because it's so global and is literally affecting all roasters, we just try and be reasonable and honest," the roaster's founder and owner, Simone Guerini Rocco, told the South West Londoner.

What can I do about increased food and beverage costs?

While supercharged weather events, in part due to rising global temperatures created by the burning of dirty fuels, can feel out of our hands, there are steps to take to save both money and food items.

By shopping smarter when hitting the grocery store, you can take steps to reduce food waste and, in turn, get some of the money back that may be lost to rising costs.

The efforts by the Croydon-based coffee roasters also highlight the impact of shopping local and looking for products and businesses that employ sustainable practices.

Rocco mentioned a hidden perk for the strain on the supply chain, saying that coffee farmers in countries like Honduras are getting more for their product.

"I feel like whilst we are going to lose out, they're gaining so much more than what we lose, and they totally deserve it. So that makes me feel so good," the 80 Stone Coffee Roaster owner said, according to the South West Londoner.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.