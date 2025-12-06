Food industry experts make concerning prediction about the future costs of American breakfast foods: 'Prices have spiked'

The cost of some of America's favorite groceries has surged in recent months — and experts warn recent attempts to bring them down in the U.S. are unlikely to have much impact, reported ABC.

What's happening?

Coffee has skyrocketed in price in 2025. The breakfast drink was 19% above the previous year in September, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Prices have spiked," reported ABC.

Bananas and cocoa have seen similar surges, forcing consumers who have already been hit by multiple years of high inflation to splash out for the staple items in the second half of the year.

The U.S. has tried to fight the price increases by cutting trade tariffs, via deals with producer countries including Argentina, Brazil, and Guatemala, to try and ease the price rises. But experts warned ABC that while the deals are unlikely to have much impact in the long run.

Why are food prices so high?

While the trade deals have eased some pressure, Jason Miller, a professor at Michigan State University, told ABC that there are bigger factors at play. The spike in coffee prices is just as much down to extreme weather hitting South America — exacerbated by the changing climate — causing droughts and heatwaves that damage crops in major producing countries.

"Getting these tariffs off will matter to some degree but consumers shouldn't expect massive price decreases," said Miller.

Even bananas, where prices have fallen significantly from their peak earlier in 2025, may not get much cheaper in shops. Miller said the price may drop only by "a couple of cents" for consumers, since grocers could hold onto profits.

What's worse is the fact that prices continue rising as America wastes vast amounts of food. Despite the existence of services looking to combat this, about 40% of the U.S. food supply ends up going unused this year, according to RTS.

Aside from squandering resources, this can have a significant impact on the environment when it ends up in a landfill by releasing methane, a planet-warming gas, into the atmosphere.

What's being done about it?

Online marketplace Martie can help those interested in reducing their grocery costs while also helping waste less. Martie sells groceries and essentials at huge discounts, with up to 80% off some brand-name goods, by taking brands' excess stock and selling it for less than face value.

Organizations ranging from local schools to national governments are taking steps to address the issue of food waste, with one school in Utah launching a composting program that conserved 4.14 tons of carbon alone.

As for everyday consumers, steps from planning meals and understanding expiry dates to composting food scraps are small changes we can all make to fight waste — and ultimately help the planet.

