Households scramble as prices double for essential cooking ingredient — here's what's happening

It's with good reason that Indian cuisine is so highly regarded worldwide, but a key ingredient faces an uncertain future amid surging prices.

What's happening?

Onmanorama reported that the price of coconut oil has doubled in the past two months. Such an unsustainable price increase is forcing businesses across Kerala to reassess their approach. A tea stall owner in the area explained how essential coconut oil is to the enterprise.

"We use 10 litres a day—earlier that cost ₹1,400. Now, it's ₹3,400."

That's roughly equivalent to going from $16 to nearly $40, forcing the business owner to pass those costs on to the customer. With an average monthly salary of ₹18,290 ($212) in Kerala, there's not much wiggle room for price increases for businesses to stay viable in the area.

The price surge is being driven by lower crop yields in the neighboring states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. A dip of about 40% due to unpredictable weather patterns means there's much less copra, or dried coconut, needed to manufacture the oil.

Why are rising coconut oil prices a concern?

Like other plantation crops, coconuts are sensitive to temperature fluctuations. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research states the ideal growing conditions for the crop are 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and the right level of humidity. Unfortunately, the rise in global temperatures resulting from human activity is putting the most productive coconut-growing regions under strain.

Water scarcity is another primary concern. India lacks freshwater sources of its own, and its gigantic agricultural sector relies heavily on seasonal rainfall to meet its needs. As weather patterns become more erratic, heatwaves and droughts are lasting longer and intensifying.

These issues aren't just a local concern. Many other popular pantry staples are under threat worldwide.

What's being done about global food security?

India shoulders a fair share of the responsibility for creating these conditions in the first place due to its overdependence on dirty energy, especially coal. However, the country has made significant progress in adopting clean energy and recently hit a key milestone, five years ahead of schedule, according to Reuters. Further adoption of green energy and more sustainable agricultural practices will ease the strain.

At the individual level, making smarter choices at the grocery store and reducing food waste are practical, money-saving moves we can all take.

