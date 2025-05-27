Officials take action as global coconut supply faces critical challenges: 'If you change or replace fresh coconut milk, the taste fails'

As coconut-producing nations continue to see their supply strained, they've started passing laws to limit exports.

A popular ingredient in many Asian cuisines is struggling to survive. Coconuts are beginning to disappear as Southeast Asia faces an increase in extreme weather. With a shrinking global supply of the fruit, many are in danger of losing access to a crucial aspect of their culture.

What's happening?

Coconuts and their milk are vital to the food culture of many nations, particularly across Asia. The world's top coconut-producing countries make up just a few that rely on coconuts in their cuisine. The Philippines, Indonesia, and India are estimated to produce about 72% of the world's coconut supply.

In recent years, these top producers have experienced an increase in extreme weather, from drought to "supercharged" typhoons. Extreme weather can be an indicator of larger climate change-related events.

Why does it matter?

Not all cultures that rely on coconut products in their cuisine produce the fruit. The coconut trade dates back to ancient times, allowing broader access to it as an ingredient. Malaysia, for example, imported more than 600 metric tons of coconuts in February to stabilize its domestic supply.

"Coconut milk is the heartbeat of Malaysian food," one Malaysian restaurant owner told Bloomberg. "If you change or replace fresh coconut milk, the taste fails."

As coconut-producing nations continue to see their supply strained, they've started passing laws to limit exports. Farmers and lawmakers in Indonesia are having difficulty agreeing on a proposed ban on exporting the fruit for six months, while the Philippine Coconut Authority said it's in talks with producers to keep a portion for domestic sale.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

What's being done about it?

Right now, agencies like the World Meteorological Organization are monitoring extreme weather events across the globe in an effort to determine if climate change is the cause. Once enough data has been collected, a solution can be reached.

In the meantime, alternatives for coconut and coconut milk may be the way to go. The United States was the second-largest importer of coconut products in 2023, bringing in more than $143 million worth. If countries that don't traditionally rely on the fruit can avoid using it, we can protect it for cultures that require it as a staple.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.