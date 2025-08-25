Farmers raise red flags as unexpected conditions threaten beloved crop: 'More sunshine is needed'

These production challenges can also lead to higher prices.

Poor precipitation and unseasonably cool temperatures could damage the upcoming cocoa harvest season in the Ivory Coast, reported Reuters.

What's happening?

The world's largest cocoa-producing country has been experiencing much less rain than usual. While cocoa plants initially showed promise with flowers becoming pods, the combination of cloudy conditions and cooler temperatures poses risks to crop health.

Agricultural workers are concerned that continued cold weather could cause immature pods to fall off their branches. The lack of sunshine could also spread plant illness across plantations.

"There is a cool spell during the day and in the evening. If this weather persists in August, it could cause the flowers and cherelles to fall," said Salame Kone, a farmer in Soubre, per Reuters.

"More sunshine is needed to help the cocoa," said Francois N'Guessan, a Daloa-based farmer, per the publication.

Why is cocoa production important?

Weather disruptions to cocoa farming hurt local communities and global food supplies. Ivory Coast grows more cocoa than any other nation, supplying raw materials for chocolate products worldwide.

When weather patterns damage cocoa pods, farmers lose income that supports their families and communities. These production challenges can also lead to higher chocolate prices for consumers everywhere, making treats less affordable for households already dealing with rising food costs.

The harmful weather patterns threaten the October to March harvest season: the primary production window for cocoa beans. Farmers need adequate rain and sunshine to grow healthy crops that meet global demand.

What's being done about weather impacts on cocoa?

Farmers are monitoring weather patterns closely and adjusting their cultivation practices based on conditions.

Agricultural communities share information about weather impacts across different growing regions to help neighbors prepare for changing conditions. Farmers in areas with more typical weather patterns may offset losses from regions experiencing difficulties.

You can support sustainable cocoa farming by choosing chocolate products from companies that work with farmers and invest in climate adaptation programs. Look for brands that help growers implement weather-resistant farming techniques and provide fair compensation that allows farmers to weather production challenges.

Support chocolate makers who prioritize farmer welfare to build resilience in cocoa-growing communities that face unpredictable weather patterns.

