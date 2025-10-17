Fishermen donate 'big' creatures to feed iconic American animals: 'They definitely enjoy eating that'

"Without local anglers, we'd have a much harder time feeding this many."

An unusual partnership in Nova Scotia is turning an environmental problem into a lifesaving solution, according to the CBC. Anglers are being asked to catch chain pickerel — an invasive fish species — and donate them to the Cobequid Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Hilden, where they are used to feed recovering bald eagles.

The effort is an attempt to tackle both managing a destructive predator that threatens native fish populations and supporting the centre's 10 hungry eagles.

Chain pickerel, first introduced to Nova Scotia in the 1940s, are voracious carnivores that compete with local trout and salmon. By catching them, anglers are helping to restore balance in local lakes and rivers, as well as providing a steady food source for recovering raptors.

"They definitely enjoy eating that type of fish," Brittany Green, a volunteer who helps care for the birds, told the news outlet. "I haven't seen them turn their nose [up] about much, but yeah, they do like the big fish, for sure."

The donations also help the centre offset costs. Eagles eat a lot, sometimes several pounds a day, so every cooler of fish caught by local anglers makes a difference. Other foods, including roadkill provided by the Department of Natural Resources, round out their diets. But the chain pickerel supply has quickly become a reliable community contribution.

"Without local anglers, we'd have a much harder time feeding this many eagles," Dr. Jessica Rock, a volunteer veterinarian, told the CBC. "It really is a community effort."

All donated fish are X-rayed before being served, since pickerel often swallow fishing hooks. In one surprising case, a pickerel was found with another fish still inside its stomach, eaten just minutes before it was caught.

Communities can turn invasive species management into a positive force for conservation. Similar efforts have gained attention elsewhere, from lionfish cookouts in Florida to hunting for invasive feral hogs in Texas, proving that local action can protect ecosystems and bring people together.

