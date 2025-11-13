Farmers roll out next-gen solution to major problem in food supply: 'They are rushing'

New, climate-resilient variants of popular staple crops have proved a big hit with farmers across Ghana's Upper East Region.

The Ghanaian Times reported that a government initiative to distribute new varieties of amaranth, okra, and tomatoes in the UER has proved highly successful. The seeds are part of a broader, continent-wide effort to boost crop yields and safeguard against the threats to food security.

The Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation Program was established in 2018 and has moved into its second phase. Its ultimate objective is to double the continent's food production amid a rapidly growing population and threats to productivity.

Ghana's Council for Scientific and Industrial Research-Crops Research Institute (CSIR-CRI) distributed seeds to farmers to try out in the UER in 2024. The experiment proved a resounding success, and the farmers turned in droves to obtain more of the efficient, climate-resilient seeds.

A lead scientist with the CSIR-CRI, Dr. Michael Kwabena Osei, observed, "We came here last year (2024) and did some demonstrations to the farmers. We are back again to distribute the seeds to them, and as you can see, they are rushing for the seeds."

Like other African nations, Ghana is highly vulnerable to the effects of extreme weather events despite contributing so little to the planet-heating pollution that fuels them. Ghana could experience over 140 days of extreme heat annually by 2060.

Flooding and rising sea levels are already destroying homes and crops, and this trend is expected to worsen in the years to come. One of Ghana's most valuable exports, cacao beans, is also under strain as cacao trees are only viable a few degrees either side of the equator.

Innovation offers hope amid these significant threats. Making agriculture more sustainable and productive is one of the great challenges of the next century. Fortunately, there are several high- and low-tech ways to achieve this goal. It's something many can contribute toward by exploring more eco-friendly dietary options and growing their own food, which is cheaper, more nutritious, and even tastier.

The seeds have passed the taste test and, as Dr. Osei noted, they provide a lot more bang for their buck than unmodified options: "It can give 20 tons per hectare, as against 10 tons or less of the traditional varieties."

