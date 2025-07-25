Manufacturer introduces game-changing technology that could make butter last longer: 'Elevates the tactile experience for consumers'

The recent innovation is designed to take on greasy dairy foods.

If ProAmpac's latest cleaner food packaging lives up to its billing, you won't believe it's not traditional butter wrap.

In fact, a description of the parchment and foil paper products from ThePackHub said the innovations surpass commonly sold containers. Some of them include long-lasting plastics and forever chemicals.

"These materials are especially well-suited for premium dairy brands that aim to balance sustainability with shelf appeal," per the international packaging consultant's report.

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, ProAmpac uses "advanced technology" to make better food wraps. Its product line includes packaging for tea, cat food, and fresh meals. Many of the products are in its flexible line, which reduces pollution across multiple waste streams, according to its website.

The recent innovation is designed to take on greasy dairy foods. It's made from sustainable, compostable materials that are free of forever chemicals, or PFAS. It is curl- and UV-resistant, reduces air exposure, and has a "premium" feel, all per TPH.

"These innovations expand ProAmpac's already robust dairy packaging portfolio, which includes lidding films, spouted pouches, and … films designed for a variety of cheese formats," the report added.

The glowing review continued, "To improve processing and consumer handling, ProAmpac has added embossing to the wrap surface, which not only aids machinability but also elevates the tactile experience for consumers."

Cleaner packaging for high-volume products is a big win for public health. Data collector Statista reported that over 2 billion pounds of butter were made in the United States alone in 2023.

PFAS in packaging can leach into the environment. As detailed by Business Insider and numerous studies, the substances can enter human bloodstreams. Just like plastics, PFAS linger for hundreds of years. Business Insider noted the chemicals have been linked to cancer, thyroid disease, asthma, and other ailments.

And medical experts are still studying the repercussions. An Environmental Protection Agency fact sheet stated that forever chemicals could also cause developmental delays in children and obesity risks.

Fortunately, reducing plastic use is a focus for other companies, too. Coca-Cola is often criticized for using millions of tons of plastic containers with a sparse amount being recycled. The popular soda producer has promised to make public its investments in reusable products to boost accountability.

On the butter front, Bill Gates has invested in a startup that is turning air pollution into safe, edible dairy products.

Consumers can help the work by buying and investing in brands that have circular processes. It's also important to stay educated on their progress so that you can identify misleading sustainability promises, a marketing ploy called greenwashing.

At ProAmpac, sustainable packaging is rolling off manufacturing machines. A video clip on the company's website shows recyclable film being churned out by a nifty-looking unit.

"Flexible packaging requires less materials overall, less fossil fuels, among other key traits of life cycle assessment, to increase sustainability attributes of the final package compared to rigid packaging," per the company.

