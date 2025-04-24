Scientists say this small organism could redefine the way we eat: 'Could be one of the superfoods that redefine the future'

The university researchers believe it could be embraced on a much larger scale.

Chlorella vulgaris is an incredibly nutritious microalga poised to become the world's next big superfood.

Researchers have been studying its health benefits, sustainable production, and medical applications to prevent diseases.

As Earth.com reported, scientists at the University of Birmingham studied this freshwater microalga as a food source and dietary supplement. They published their findings in the Journal of Food Science.

They found that Chlorella vulgaris offers many nutritional benefits because it is high in protein, vitamins, minerals, lipids, and carbohydrates. The researchers cited multiple applications in the food industry by adding it to snacks, smoothies, and supplements.

Chlorella vulgaris has a single-cell body and manufactures its own food. It is found abundantly in freshwater habitats and requires minimal water and land use for cultivation. Therefore, it is not only a healthy food but also a sustainable one.

At this time, Chlorella vulgaris is only marketed on a small scale in powder and tablet forms. However, the university researchers believe it could be embraced on a much larger scale to satisfy the public's craving for health- and eco-conscious foods.

"Chlorella vulgaris could be one of the superfoods that redefine the future of food innovation," the researchers wrote.

However, in their publication, they noted potential challenges to the widespread adoption of Chlorella vulgaris. These challenges include high production costs, contamination risks, varied antibacterial activity, and a taste and smell perceived as unpleasant.

To overcome these issues, the researchers suggested using genetic manipulation to make culture systems cost-effective and to enhance nutrient content. Advanced processing techniques using pulsed electric fields could also make Chlorella vulgaris more easily digestible in the human body.

Meanwhile, flavor-masking strategies could address its taste and smell to make the superfood more enticing.

Superfood discoveries like this are encouraging because of how they can benefit human health and address global food security challenges. If technological advances can improve the production and adoption of microalgae, it could support human diets without straining natural resources.

Meanwhile, other superfoods like the lupini bean show the world the potential of plant-based proteins with lower environmental impacts than animal-based proteins. Other nutrient-packed, sustainable foods to consider are lentils and sprouts.

Interestingly, the researchers studying Chlorella vulgaris see more potential in this superfood beyond just the food industry.

Studies have suggested it could help prevent cancer, reduce high cholesterol levels, and provide protection against Alzheimer's, per Earth.com. Because of its immune-boosting and antioxidant properties, Chlorella vulgaris is worthy of further medical research.

Cultivating it can also support environmental sustainability. This type of microalgae absorbs carbon dioxide and can remove heavy metals and toxins, naturally purifying wastewater as it grows.

