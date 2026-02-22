Shopper shares photo of upsetting discovery while opening up packaged meal: 'Is it normal?'

While plastic is generally bad for the environment, plastic packaging is the most common way to preserve the freshness of processed food. However, even with that in mind, some manufacturers are more responsible than others.

One shopper called out the wasteful practices of a Chinese company after opening a package of food they bought there.

What's happening?

The original poster shared a photo of their package in the r/China Reddit forum. "Is it normal to have this much packaging and plastic in China?" they asked.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The photo shows what appears to be a breaded beef cutlet. It is inside a clear plastic sleeve, which was inside another plastic package with printed graphics. A single layer of plastic would have likely been sufficient, and both layers of packaging are significantly larger than the small food item requires.

"If for no other reason than to provide an illusion of getting a lot. Kind of like a bag of chips being 80% air," one commenter said.

Why is a wasteful plastic package design significant?

This is hardly the first time that a company has been called out for making a plastic package too large. In fact, some are blatantly deceptive on top of being plain wasteful. The practice of making packages look larger while containing less food makes buyers think they are getting more of a product than they are, causing them to waste money.

Meanwhile, manufacturers are spending more on packaging per the amount of food in each package, driving up costs and passing the expense on to consumers. The extra plastic ends up as litter or clogs landfills, contributing to the problem of plastic pollution in our environment.

Are companies doing anything about this?

There are many alternatives to this wasteful practice, starting with simply minimizing the amount of plastic being used. Snugly fitting, efficient packages are cost-effective and less impactful on the environment. Companies can also use more eco-friendly materials, such as recycled and recyclable plastic, biodegradable plastic alternatives, and recyclable materials such as cardboard and aluminum, where possible.

What can I do to reduce plastic waste?

Whenever you can, opt for companies and products that make responsible packaging choices. This will encourage more manufacturers to make the switch. You can also grow your own food at home to reduce plastic waste even more. Every step in this direction means less pollution and litter in our environment.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.