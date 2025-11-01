Chef urges people to eat harmful fish wreaking havoc on US waterway: 'Best tasting'

"This is one of the most controversial fish."

The invasive snakehead, a long fish with snake-like skin, was first spotted in Maryland in 2002. Since then, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), the fish species has infiltrated just about all of the Chesapeake Bay.

Now, officials are pushing the name "Chesapeake Channa" to encourage locals to eat the fish, TikToker and seafood enthusiast By the Water (@by_the_water) said.

In a TikTok video, By the Water cooked and taste-tested the fish.

"This is one of the most controversial fish in the Chesapeake Bay, and I'm gonna cook it up and let you know how it tastes," the uploader said.

The chef explains that the invasion of the Chesapeake Channa has made a noticeable impact on native species in and around Maryland.

Adult snakeheads have no natural predators in the Chesapeake Bay, according to the Chesapeake Bay Program. Because of this, their population count is out of control, so fishers are required to kill all Chesapeake Channa they catch.

Removing the species from the water protects the overall ecosystem of the bay, thus protecting the food chain and air quality.

The chef took it upon himself to find out whether the fish, which has been compared to white perch and rockfish, makes a good meal.

So, By the Bay seasoned and fried the fish. He found it to have a mild flavor and nice texture, noting that it would work well in a variety of fish dishes.

The FWS says removing this fish from bodies of water controls its population; however, total eradication of the Chesapeake Channa may not be possible.

Still, any effort is good, and now we know that anyone with a fishing license and a stomach for seafood can do their part by catching and eating the invasive Chesapeake Channa.

Commenters on the TikTok video were intrigued by the snakehead.

"Controversial must mean best tasting fish in the bay," they said.

"I'm sold if it tastes like rockfish or white perch," another commented.

