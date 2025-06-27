Expert shares delicious recipe using tricky 'cheeseweed' plant: 'Every part of this plant is edible'

Invasive plants pose a threat to the environment, but a TikTok user is sharing the yummiest way to get rid of them.

In a TikTok video posted by Jason Wise (@jasonjourneyman), the naturalist and environmental educator shared how to get rid of cheeseweed mallow, an invasive plant.

"Every part of this plant is edible," Wise says, taking a bite out of the leafy plant with tiny fruits. "Today, we're going to eat the fruits. I'm going to pickle them like capers and then make lemon caper pasta."

Cheeseweed is an invasive species in various states across the U.S. and can be a vector of numerous plant viruses. According to the University of Arizona, "this plant grows in landscapes, gardens, and turf and detracts from their aesthetic value. ... It grows close to the soil, preventing desirable native plants from growing and reducing the plant biodiversity that is so important to pollinators and wildlife."

Invasive species are non-native organisms transplanted in a given area, often by human activity, that pose a threat to native species. Often, the invasives absorb nutrients the native plants need, causing the ecosystem, including pollinators, to suffer.

This TikTok provides a great way of addressing an invasive species while gaining a delicious meal. Wise puts the fruits, which are also the plant's seeds, into a pickle brine, then adds them to a pasta dish with lemon and parsley. "My favorite part, other than eating, is that by foraging the fruits, this invasive plant can't drop any seeds, which makes it less invasive and helps out our native ecosystems," Wise says.

Someone else recently shared a hack for getting rid of invasive scarlet lily beetles by putting out a pot of soap and water, or planting fritillaries to distract the beetles from the lilies.

Commenters on the TikTok video shared their own experiences using the invasive cheeseweed in order to limit its invasive tendencies.

"The leaves make good TP in a pinch, too!" one person said.

Another commenter added: "I used to go crazy on these as a kid. I loved eating the leaves."

If you find cheeseweed, try taking a nibble, or go the extra mile and make your own capers for pasta or other scrumptious dishes. You'll be helping your local ecosystem by protecting native plants and having a free ingredient for a new dish.

