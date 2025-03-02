Farmers fear effects of increasingly volatile situation beyond their control: 'Very real risks'

Amid extreme weather and trade pressures, Canadian farmers are looking for ways to adapt.

New tariffs from the Trump administration as well as the increase in extreme weather are putting Canadian farmers in a tough spot, according to The Energy Mix. They're struggling to keep their farms afloat while also trying to make sure grocery prices don't climb even higher for consumers.

What's happening?

Since Donald Trump took office again as U.S. president, his administration has announced 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, including from Canada, that are planned to go into effect as of March 12. This has raised concerns about a trade war. Making things even more uncertain, Trump has mentioned the idea of annexing Canada, an intention Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly acknowledged as "a real thing."

The National Farmers Union is pushing for policies that support food sovereignty, encouraging stronger regional and local markets to help Canadian farmers stay financially stable in response.

Why is food sovereignty important?

Rising global temperatures are throwing even more challenges at Canadian farmers. More than 75% said they've faced extreme weather in the last five years. Droughts, wildfires, and unpredictable seasons are making it harder to grow crops, adding even more financial pressure on top of trade issues.

"More than ever, building climate resilience is important to safeguard our national food security and economic viability long term," Geneviève Grossenbacher, director of policy at Farmers for Climate Solutions, said in the report.

At the same time, U.S. economic pressure is making it harder for Canadian farmers to sell their crops because, with fewer buyers, they don't have many options. They can raise prices, but that makes food more expensive for everyone. They can take the financial hit, but that won't work for long.

A stronger local food system could give farmers more stability by relying less on unpredictable global markets.

What's being done about the economic pressure?

The Canadian government is pushing back by exploring counter-tariffs and finding ways to invest more in local farming. The NFU is also fighting for policies that support farmers through climate challenges. They want grants for sustainable farming methods and better local food networks so farmers don't have to depend so much on exports.

Some experts, including Max Hansgen, president of NFU - Ontario, say regenerative farming could make a big difference, according to The Energy Mix. By improving soil health and holding onto more water, farmers could rely less on outside factors and be better prepared for whatever comes next.

"The Senate Committee's report digs deep into the very real risks of soil degradation as well as the promises of farmer-informed and publicly-funded interventions to improve soil health," said Hansgen in a public response to the report.

The Consumers Council is urging Canadians to support local farmers, saying it could ease reliance on imports and support the stabilization of food prices. Buying locally may not solve everything, but it could help.

Farmers are looking for ways to adapt. Those who can adjust may find new opportunities to protect their businesses while keeping Canada's food supply secure, despite the economic and environmental challenges ahead.

