Home chef shares money-saving method to make the most of popular produce item: 'Stop wasting food scraps'

With well over 700 million people experiencing hunger around the globe, eliminating food waste has been a high priority for many people.

One popular home chef shared a video that aimed to give viewers tips on how to make use of every part of their groceries.

The scoop

TikToker Ethan C (@ethanchlebowski) is primarily known for his work in the food and cooking space, particularly his educational content on the fundamentals of cooking.

To further expand the breadth of his followers' cooking knowledge, the chef demonstrated how to fully use broccoli stems and get the most out of their food.

"Stop wasting food scraps," Ethan C wrote. "Instead, learn how to cook with them."

Broccoli stems are often thrown out or overlooked, but they can actually be used in a variety of ways. Many cooks may focus on the florets and toss out the stems. However, broccoli stems can often pack as much flavor and nutrition as the rest of the vegetable.

In the clip, Ethan cuts the broccoli stem into thin sheets before slicing them into strips. After tossing some oil and garlic into a pan, he adds the broccoli stems and sautés them until tender and browned. With a dash of soy sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds, the veggie was fully cooked and ready to eat.

"Definitely not a pretty dish, but it tastes good and you didn't waste food. So that's a win!" Ethan exclaimed.

How it's helping

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food waste is estimated to make up 30% to 40% of the country's food supply. The USDA's Economic Research Service also estimates that food waste at retail and consumer levels reached up to 133 billion pounds in 2010. That equated to $161 billion worth of food.

Food waste can significantly impact the environment by contributing to resource depletion and even biodiversity loss. Valuable resources that are used in food production, transportation, and preparation can also be wasted. Food loss can also increase global pollution when it decomposes in landfills.

By discovering ways to use parts of vegetables, fruits, and meat products that may commonly be thrown away, you can help cut down on the impact of food waste, all while saving some hard-earned money as well.

Sometimes you can't always keep your food as fresh as you might want, so it can help to discover how to get the most out of it while you can. As Ethan stated, harvesting all the parts of an ingredient might not make the most attractive meal, but it can taste better when you realize how much waste you prevented.

What everyone's saying

In the comment section, many users shared the same excitement for limiting food waste.

"I do this too, they're incredible," wrote one user.

A few users even offered their own suggestions for broccoli stems.

"I usually use the stems to make broccoli cheddar soup. This is way simpler," said a second commenter.

"You can also pickle them, use a ratio similar to the onions you make but add some herbs, peppercorns, and garlic," suggested another user.

