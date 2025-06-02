Home chef shares smart method to make use of common food scraps: 'This is so helpful'

In these economically uncertain times, we're all looking to save money in whatever small ways we can.

A recent TikTok, showcasing how to use your strawberry tops instead of simply throwing them away, is here to help you do just that.

The scoop

LeAnna (@leannamgennarog3) posted a video explaining how she uses the leftovers from strawberries.

She describes washing the strawberry tops and placing them all in a one-gallon bag for storage, and she picks up the video as she's about to use them to make an infused vinegar. In the video, she uses apple cider vinegar but writes on screen that any kind of vinegar is applicable here.

"I like to add this to water and a splash of ginger and sip on it throughout the day and make a 32-ounce glass or 40-ounce cup," LeAnna says.

"So, all you're gonna do is add them to your jar," she states. "I'm using a half-gallon mason jar but you can use whatever size you want. You just want to cover your strawberry tops in at least an inch of vinegar."

After pouring in the vinegar, she lists the concluding steps.

"What you're gonna do now is put the lid on it, and you wanna set this in a cool, dark area out of sunlight … we will let it sit for probably 2 or 3 days. Then you're gonna strain it through a fine mesh strainer or a cheesecloth into individual bottles that you can then pour out of and give to somebody," she notes.

How it's helping

The benefits of this hack are twofold.

First, it benefits the consumer. It's a new spin on a traditional drink, and it's always fun to switch up recipes, especially at no additional cost, as is the case here.

Second, it helps the environment. We all learned the phrase "reduce, reuse, recycle" growing up, and while it's certainly catchy, it also encapsulates how an individual can contribute to environmental conservation.

These strawberry tops may still get thrown out eventually, so using them in this way may not seem like a major or meaningful decision, but these small choices add up over time. And since reducing waste can reduce crowding in our landfills and protect our oceans from pollution, making enough of these choices can make a world of difference to our environments, both local and global.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were thrilled to learn about a money-saving hack that could also prove nutritious and delicious.

"This is so helpful!!" exclaimed one response.

"Never heard of this! Thank you!" read another comment.

"Nice I love making fermented drinks, I bet this tastes amazing," an excited viewer wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







