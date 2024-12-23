Gardener spills the secret for easily maximizing your broccoli harvest from a single plant: 'Brilliant'

Did you know a single broccoli plant can provide you with broccoli for months after the initial harvest? TikToker Martha (@marfskitchengarden) shows you how with a simple hack.

The scoop

Knowing how to get the most out of your crops can help you put more fresh produce on your table.

In the video, Martha explains that you should leave the main plant in the ground even after harvesting the main broccoli head. This is because, after harvesting, the plant will start to produce side shoots that will all have miniature broccoli heads. The great thing is that every time you harvest a new piece of broccoli, more shoots will appear.

"Your broccoli can continue to produce side shoots for months," shared the gardening expert.

How it's working

This great hack can provide you with a lot more broccoli than the main head that was initially harvested, giving you even more fresh produce that is high in fiber.

Growing your own produce can have a number of benefits. First, it can be a lot more cost-effective than buying fresh fruits and vegetables, and it can also be a great way to ensure fresh produce.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Another benefit is that you know exactly what has gone into the soil where the plants are grown. Some of the fruits and vegetables found in stores may have been grown in the presence of harmful fertilizers and pesticides.

Pesticide residues linger on fruits and vegetables, and rinsing them before eating does nothing to remove them. While the impact of pesticides on consumer health has not been studied in detail, there are reports linking pesticide exposure to health issues such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes.

While the effect of pesticides on human health is still being debated, it is clear these chemicals negatively impact the environment. Pesticides can contaminate soils, pollute waterways, and harm or kill native plant and animal life.

🗣️ What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Growing your own garden without using pesticides can help provide habitat and food for wildlife, including pollinators, which are important for crop production.

What people are saying

The popular post received over 15,000 likes, 1,200 shares, and a plethora of comments from gardening enthusiasts.

"Brilliant," wrote one commenter.

Another shared their broccoli success, writing "I've harvested so much broccoli! and still more producing now."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.