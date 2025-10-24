Residents stunned by city project transforming abandoned lots: 'We're moving faster than the city can keep up'

The Boston Food Forest Coalition fulfilled a goal that many citizens wish their cities would achieve. They have transformed abandoned lots into edible food forests all around Boston.

BFFC's mission is to provide more healthy food and green spaces to low and middle-income neighborhoods that often lack these resources.

"When we first got started, we were dumpster diving for cardboard and other materials to help with soil remediation and beautification of abandoned lots," Orion Kriegman, BFFC's founder and executive director, said to Inside Climate News.

Over the last decade, BFFC has turned empty, trashed lots into lush mini forests of fruit trees and berry bushes. All of them are easy to forage and even easier to maintain because there are no raised beds requiring constant caretaking. The design includes perennial and indigenous plants that don't need replanting every year.

Initially, BFCC did not own the land it used in 2014. Kriegman quickly realized that the organization needed to establish a community land trust to ensure its investment and development.

"We realized all our good work could be lost if we didn't actually own the land," Kriegman added.

The community land trusts are now maintained by community stewardship teams. From handling pests to replanting needs, they make every major decision together. The only hurdle has been educating the public about community ownership.

"Most people understand individual ownership, so it's a constant challenge trying to educate people on what it means to own land together," Kreigman said to Inside Climate News.

These food forests do more than just offer fresh food to the communities that need it most; they also provide green spaces that limit the urban heat island effect.

BFFC has now opened 13 food forests in the Boston area with plans to reach 30 by 2030. This target goal is also part of the city's 2030 Climate Action Plan. More green spaces will help remove carbon dioxide, improving the city's air quality.

One setback for BFFC is that the EPA terminated $60 million for its Environmental Justice for New England Program. Through the program, BFFC was supposed to receive a $250,000 grant. Regardless, it has opened two more food forests this year with no signs of slowing down.

"We're moving faster than the city can keep up with because community demand and interest continues to grow," Kriegman shared with Inside Climate News.

