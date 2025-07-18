Chef shares mouth-watering recipe using fish with nasty impact on local waterways: 'This looks fantastic'

"Hits all the right notes for me."

Invasive species can have devastating effects on ecosystems. Whether it's a weed growing where it's not supposed to or an animal introduced to a new habitat, they can sap vital resources and disrupt entire populations.

But a TikToker recently took to the site to demonstrate an ingenious and delicious way of dealing with one such invasive species.

In the video, the poster (@UncleFishin) explains that he's in Washington, D.C., fishing for invasive blue catfish. He catches a large fish, then shows his audience step by step how to prepare it in a curry style. "I wouldn't exactly say this is a traditional curry recipe, but it hits all the right notes for me," he says.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, blue catfish are invasive to the Chesapeake Bay. They grow large and feed on native species such as striped bass and blue crab, negatively affecting the Bay's delicate ecosystem. But it seems like the TikToker is onto something. Part of the official plan for dealing with the invasive blue catfish is to open commercial fisheries, as the fish is considered both tasty and nutritious.

And this is not the only example of chefs turning invasive species into delicious meals. In Bermuda, cooking the invasive lionfish into fish chowder has become an annual competition among local restaurants. And a chef named Philippe Parola has advocated for cooking invasive carp down in Louisiana. "We could eat the problem!"

The idea to creatively use invasive species in recipes is smart on many levels. First and foremost, it helps feed people. And Feeding America estimates that ninety-two billion pounds of food go to waste each year. So any effort to get food to people where it won't be wasted is a good one.

Secondly, it helps turn the tide on invasive species, allowing threatened ecosystems to thrive once again.

Commenters on the original post were overwhelmingly impressed. One summed it up perfectly. "This looks fantastic[.]" Another said, "Hell yeah… that looks delicious!"

