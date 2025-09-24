Officials urge people to eat highly invasive fish devastating popular bay: 'If you can't beat them, eat them'

As an unlikely solution to an urgent environmental crisis, Maryland is turning to local dinner plates to help restore balance in the Chesapeake Bay, NBC4 Washington reported.

An aggressive, invasive species, the blue catfish, is threatening the ecosystem, but officials say a fork and knife may be the best defense. Now, a growing culinary trend is turning this ecological threat into a fresh opportunity for conservation and cuisine.

In the waters of the bay, a surge in the population of blue catfish, a nonnative, highly predatory species, has raised serious concerns among scientists and environmentalists.

Introduced decades ago for sportfishing, these fast-growing fish have spread rapidly across Maryland and Virginia waterways, devouring native species such as blue crabs, clams, and striped bass.

With no natural predators and few ecological checks, they now make up an estimated 70% of the bay's fish biomass, threatening the region's delicate marine balance.

In response, Maryland officials have launched an innovative campaign to encourage fishing and consumption of the species, transforming a crisis into a culinary opportunity. As one expert put it, "If you can't beat them, eat them," a rallying cry that's now gaining traction with chefs, consumers, and conservationists.

For local communities that depend on the Chesapeake Bay for food, jobs, and recreation, turning blue catfish into a sought-after menu item offers a win-win solution.

By catching and consuming more of this invasive species, anglers, chefs, and consumers are helping to protect native fisheries that support the region's economy and way of life.

These efforts not only preserve local traditions and livelihoods but also support a cleaner, more balanced Bay ecosystem, creating a healthier future for both the people and wildlife who call it home.

One commenter praised the effort, saying, "This is a great idea," and another added: "Catfish is delicious! I wish I could go fishing!" Someone else remarked, "Introducing new invasive species to an area should be a felony with jail time."

